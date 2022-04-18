Last Chance: A RECIPE FOR DISASTER Must Close April 24

James Beard Award-winning Chef Rick Bayless and Windy City Playhouse Artistic Director Amy Rubenstein today announced that their hit immersive production, "A Recipe For Disaster," must close Sunday, April 24 on the Club Level at Petterino's (150 N Dearborn). "A Recipe For Disaster" is written by Bayless, Rubenstein and Windy City Playhouse Associate Artistic Director Carl Menninger and directed by Jeff Award Winner David H. Bell.

The fully immersive event gives audiences the opportunity to sample food designed by Bayless, with cocktails and wine pairings by Lanie Bayless as the hilarity unfolds. Based on Bayless' real-life experiences, the story is set during influencer night at The Contumacious Pig, one of the city's hottest restaurants, when everything that could possibly go wrong occurs. From a sick head chef and unexpected health inspector to a spy from a competing restaurant and the bus boy hiding a wild pig, the evening is nothing short of hilariously chaotic.

In addition to Bayless as Jude and Rubenstein as Shelley for select performances, the regular cast of a "A Recipe for Disaster" includes Emma Jo Boyden as Shelley, Scott Duff as Clyde, Sam Linda as Iggy, Ian Maryfield as Boris, Ben Page as Jude, Desiree Staples as Loreen, Darian Tene as Kiki and Daniel Trinidad as Felix. The creative team for the show includes director David H. Bell who received a Jeff Award for his direction of Windy City Playhouse's smash hit "Southern Gothic," set designer William Boles, who received a Jeff Award for his design of Windy City Playhouse's "The Boys in the Band" and costume designer Uriel Gomez who was nominated for a Jeff Award for his work on the same production. Rounding out the creative team is lighting designer Jared Gooding, sound designer Willow James and properties designer Caitlin McCarthy.

For a full list of the final performance dates, please click here. Limited to 80 guests per performance, tickets to "A Recipe for Disaster," which include six bite-size tastings and three cocktail and wine samplings are on sale now, with regular and VIP options available. The VIP experience includes a pre-show charcuterie board and cocktail, premium seating and a gift bag including dessert, a party favor and a signed photo of Chef Rick Bayless and the cast.

"A Recipe for Disaster" is now open through April 24 on the Club Level at Petterino's, located at 150 N Dearborn. For tickets and more information, please visit www.windycityplayhouse.com.

Most people know Rick Bayless from winning the title of Bravo's "Top Chef Masters." His highly rated public television series, "Mexico: One Plate at a Time," is broadcast coast to coast and his nine cookbooks have earned multiple high-profile accolades.

Located in Chicago, Rick's Frontera Grill and Topolobampo have each received the "Outstanding Restaurant of the Year" designation from the James Beard Foundation - an unprecedented feat for side-by-side restaurants. His wildly popular fast-casual Xoco debuted in 2009 and Tortas Frontera at Chicago's O'Hare airport has changed the face of airport dining. In 2016, he opened Frontera Cocina in Disney Springs. In 2018, Rick expanded his Clark Street restaurants by opening Bar Sótano, a Oaxacan-inspired mezcal bar with modern Mexican bar food. Tortazo, Rick's new fast-casual concept, debuted in 2020 in Chicago's iconic Willis Tower, with plans to open an outpost in New York City in fall 2021.

In 2012 and again in 2014, Rick joined forces with Lookingglass Theatre Company to create "Cascabel," the story of food's capacity to change lives. The audience for "Cascabel" shared a meal with the cast of actors, musicians, singers and circus performers as the tale of unrequited love resolved into magical beauty.

Always a philanthropist, Rick and his staff established the Frontera Farmer Foundation in 2003 to support small Midwestern farms. To date, the Foundation has awarded nearly 200 grants totaling nearly $3 million. He also launched the Frontera Scholarship, a culinary school scholarship for Mexican-American students in Chicago. In 2019, Rick founded Impact Culinary Training, a restaurant job readiness program on the city's west side. And in 2017 he established the Bayless Family Foundation to support the city's vibrant theater scene with grants to Chicago theater companies totaling $1.5 million to date.

The Government of Mexico has bestowed on Rick the Mexican Order of the Aztec Eagle-the highest decoration bestowed on foreigners whose work has benefitted Mexico and its people.

Windy City Playhouse is a professional theater and 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, located on Chicago's northwest side. Premiering in March of 2015 with a mission to present contemporary, relevant, and approach art, the Playhouse has quickly become a mainstay of the Chicago theater scene. In 2018, its runaway hit, the immersive "Southern Gothic" solidified the Playhouse as the first choice in Chicago theater for one-of-a-kind audience experience. "Experience driven. Audience first."

