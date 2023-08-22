Ladies From The Canyon Pay Tribute to Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Arts On The Green in Crystal Lake

SoundTracks Of A Generation honors two legends of the 60’s & 70’s California music scene who fearlessly challenged stylistic boundaries over their long careers. Heather Wood and Julie Miller take us on a joyful, entertaining journey showcasing the best-loved songs of groundbreaking artists Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell at Raue Center’s Arts on the Green at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Ave, Crystal Lake on Saturday, August 26th at 7 pm.

Linda Ronstadt and Joni Mitchell were the Queens of Rock. Ronstadt’s unmistakable voice earned her the first female artist in popular music history to accumulate four consecutive platinum LPs! Joni Mitchell's voice, writing, and lyrical phrasing were creative and set her apart from all other male or female singers/songwriters of her generation. She wrote terrific songs in every genre.

“This will be an amazing evening of music. Ladies from the Canyon perform two of the biggest names of the Southern California Laurel Canyon music scene spanning 1968 to 1977. Heather Wood, Jessica Horsten and Julie Miller celebrate the complex vocal stylings of Linda Ronstadt & Joni Mitchell,” explains SOAG executive producer Doug James. “Their 3 piece backup band consists of Christopher Forte/ guitar, Ken McMullen/piano, and Rick Demski/bass/backing vocals from the SoundTracks Of A Generation stable of amazing talent and musicianship. It’s such an honor to be asked back to Arts On The Green and continue our great working relationship with Raue Center.”

A Los Angeles area native, Heather attended Elmhurst College and has performed with some of the greatest jazz musicians in the country, touring all over the globe. Previous SoundTracks Of A Generation Shows include The Mad Dog Tribute Band, The Soul Commitments, and currently The Desert Rock Show and Ladies From The Canyon. To sing Linda Ronstadt was natural because she grew up not far from Laurel Canyon! But she’s not confined to one genre of music, she can belt out Chaka Khan, or be honey-smooth like Nancy Wilson.

Classically trained soprano, Jessica Hornsten pays tribute to one of America’s greatest female singer/songwriters Joni Mitchell. Growing up, Hornstein studied classical piano and voice. Always a part of her, she began singing again for local benefits and enjoyed trying new genres. She was soon invited to sing with other bands. Today, she balances her family and professional life with opportunities to be a part of a number of well-known bands.

Jessica can often be found performing at venues and festivals with one of them! She's a part of Deacon Blues (a Steely Dan tribute), Big Suit (inspired by the Talking Heads), and Petty Kings (Tom Petty themed). The soul Committee (songs from The Commitments) and an acoustic duo called The Semiconductors. Being a part of so many groups allows her to continue developing her techniques as a lead and backup vocalist. She also arranges harmonies and choreography, plays the keyboard, and dances.

Raconteur, Julie Miller is based in Villa Park, Illinois. She studied at Chicago's Academy of Art where she developed a passion for music, pursuing a career as a solo artist. With a sound that draws on a mix of influences, including jazz, blues, and soul, Julie's music is a unique blend of old-school sound and contemporary style with vocals that are powerful and emotive, with a rich, warm tone that fills every note with meaning and depth.

Tickets start at $25 ($17.50 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.