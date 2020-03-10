LEGALLY BLONDE, ASSASSINS and More Announced for Porchlight Music Theatre's 2020 - 2021 Season

Porchlight Music Theatre has announced its 26th season that includes the 2020 - 2021 Mainstage, Porchlight Revisits and New Faces Sing Broadway series. Porchlight's Mainstage and Porchlight Revisits return to the Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn Street with its annual fundraising concert Chicago Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber launching the season taking place at the Museum of Contemporary Arts, 220. E. Chicago Ave.

A variety of subscriptions will go on sale to the public Monday, April 6 at 10 a.m. at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by phone at 773.777.9884. Single tickets, including Chicago Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber, for all performances go on sale Monday, June 1 at 12 p.m.

The following is a recap of all three series and Chicago Sings Andew Lloyd Webber. Detailed information in chronological order including run and opening dates, etc. are located on page 3 of this release.

The 2020 - 2021 Mainstage Season

Legally Blonde, based on the hit film starring Reese Witherspoon, tells the story of California Girl "Elle Woods" as she splinters the hallowed ivy-clad walls of Harvard in her own style kicks off the Porchlight 26th season, October 10 - November 29;

Commemorating the 110th anniversary of the great ship's launch, Titanic, the Tony award-winning musical, takes audiences aboard the ill-fated inaugural voyage of the "eighth wonder of the world," the R.M.S. Titanic, January 30 - March 12, 2021; and,

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee concludes Porchlight's 26th season as six awkward tweens vie for the coveted spelling championship in this fast-paced, Tony-winning musical comedy, April 17 - May 28, 2021.

Porchlight Revisits 2020 - 2021

Due to popular demand, Porchlight Revisits returns with a three-production season. This popular "lost musicals" series offers classic productions that have been rarely seen in Chicago and includes a fun, fact-filled multimedia "Behind the Scenes Backstory" presentation before each performance created and hosted by Artistic Director Michael Weber.

The Porchlight Revisits eighth season features:

Assassins

Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29

A Stephen Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration Production!

This Sondheim musical fantasia explores the American peculiarity of the various men and women who have throughout the years attempted to, or succeeded in, assassinating United States presidents.

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Monday, March 1, 2021

It is the Roaring 20s AGAIN with the madcap adventures of the original "gold digger," "Lorelei Lee," as she sets sail for Europe with her best friend "Dorothy Shaw" in search of millionaires.

Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Reflect Up?

Wednesday, May 12 and Monday, May 17, 2021

One of the longest running musicals in Chicago theatre history, this coming-of-age story involves the 1950s Catholic education of eight Chicago kids, following them from the start of elementary school through senior prom and beyond as they navigate first confessions, puppy love, patron saints, sex education and the importance of not wearing black patent leather shoes with your plaid, school uniform skirt.

The 2020 - 2021 New Faces Sing Broadway Season

New Faces Sing Broadway has been a sold-out sensation, taking audiences in 90 minutes through one Broadway season. A local-celebrity host introduces audiences to the next generation of music theatre artists while serving as guide to the stars, songs and stories of that particular season. Peppered with photos and films of the era in an exciting multimedia presentation, trivia games with prizes, sing-alongs and more, the 2020 - 2021 season will be performed at locations to be announced and features:

New Faces Sing Broadway 1960

Fall 2020

Featuring hit songs from the 1960 Broadway shows including Bye, Bye Birdie, Camelot, Carnival, Irma La Douce and more.

New Faces Sing Broadway NOW

Winter 2021

Featuring hit songs from Broadway shows debuting this season including Diana, Mrs. Doubtfire, MJ, Flying Over Sunset and more.

New Faces Sing Broadway 1979

Spring 2021

Featuring hit songs from the 1979 Broadway shows including Evita, Sweeney Todd, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, They're Playing Our Song and more.

Full production artistic leadership, actors and location will be released at a future date. Production titles presented at New Faces are subject to change without notice.

Elaine Cohen and Arlen D. Rubin generously sponsor the New Faces Sing Broadway series.

Special Event

Chicago Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber

Monday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

Directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber

Porchlight Music Theatre launches the 26th season with its 15th annual benefit concert, Chicago Sings, supporting Porchlight's educational and artistic programming. This year, Chicago Sings salutes the achievements of a man whose name is synonymous with music theatre, the composer of 20 musicals and the recipient of more than 45 awards: Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber. Chicago's leading music theatre actors perform his hit songs and some lesser known treasures from throughout his six decade-long career including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock and more. In addition to the performances, this special night includes the presentation of the 10th annual Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 1 at 12 p.m. for $125 at PorchlightMusicTheatre.org or by calling 773.777.9884. Tickets at the door will be $150.

Porchlight Music Theatre'S 2020 - 2021 SEASON INCLUDES,

IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER:

Chicago Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber

Monday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m.

Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave.

Directed by Artistic Director Michael Weber

Porchlight Music Theatre launches the 26th season with its 15th annual Chicago Sings fundraiser, Chicago Sings Andrew Lloyd Webber, supporting Porchlight's educational and artistic programming. In addition to the performances, this special night includes the presentation of the 10th annual Guy Adkins Award for Excellence in the Advancement of Music Theatre in Chicago.

MAINSTAGE

Legally Blonde

October 10 - November 29

Music and Lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin

Book by Heather Hach

Based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the hit Motion Picture

Inspired by the hit movie starring Reese Witherspoon, college sweetheart and sorority star "Elle Woods" doesn't take no for an answer. When Elle's boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, she puts down the credit card, grabs her beloved pup and sets out to go where no Delta Nu has gone before: Harvard Law School. Along the way, she tackles stereotypes, inspires scandal, struggles with peers and professors and, after hitting the books, proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style. From Rodeo Drive to the Halls of Justice, this all-singing, all-dancing feel-good Tony-nominated musical comedy smash will land the verdict that this much fun should not be legal!

PORCHLIGHT REVISITS

Assassins

Wednesday, Oct. 28 and Thursday, Oct. 29

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by John Weidman

A Sondheim 90th Birthday Celebration Production!

Premiering Off-Broadway before receiving a Tony Award-winning Broadway run, this Sondheim musical fantasia explores the American peculiarity of the various men and women who have throughout the years attempted to, or succeeded in, assassinating United States presidents.

Songs include "The Ballad of Booth," "How I Saved Roosevelt," "Unworthy of Your Love," "Another National Anthem" and more.

New Faces Sing Broadway 1960

Fall 2020

Featuring hit songs from the 1960 Broadway shows including Bye, Bye Birdie, Camelot, Do Re Mi, Irma La Douce, The Unsinkable Molly Brown and more.

MAINSTAGE

Titanic

January 30 - March 12, 2021

Music and Lyrics by Maury Yeston

Book by Peter Stone

Commemorating the 110th anniversary of the legendary, unsinkable ship's launch, this winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical, Book of a Musical and Original Score tells the unforgettable tale of the storied ship of dreams and its fateful journey from Southampton to its arrival as 20th century legend. Following the lives and fates of the passengers and crew, you'll plunge into the middle of all the glamour, chaos, heroism and, ultimately, right into the heart and spirit of the most infamous voyage of all time. With a lush, unforgettable score and a cast, orchestra and crew of more than 50 artists, Titanic will be the Chicago theatrical event of the new year.

PORCHLIGHT REVISITS

Gentlemen Prefer Blondes

Wednesday, Feb. 24 and Monday, March 1, 2021

Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Leo Robin

Book by Joseph Fields and Anita Loos

Adapted from the 1925 novel by Anita Loos

It is the Roaring 20s AGAIN with the madcap adventures of the original "gold digger," Lorelei Lee, as she sets sail for Europe with her best friend Dorothy Shaw in search of millionaires. Crossing the Atlantic, the gals meet a shipload of colorful characters in this old-fashioned laugh-fest jammed with real honest-to-goodness showtune hits.

Songs include "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend," "Bye, Bye, Baby," "A Little Girl from Little Rock," "I Love What I'm Doing (When I'm Doing it for Love)" and more.

New Faces Sing Broadway NOW

Winter 2021

Featuring hit songs from Broadway shows debuting this season including Diana, Mrs. Doubtfire, MJ, Moulin Rouge, Hadestown and more.

MAINSTAGE

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

April 17 - May 28, 2021

Music and Lyrics By William Finn

Book by Rachel Sheinkin

Six awkward tweens vie for the coveted spelling championship in this fast-face, Tony Award-winning musical comedy. As they struggle to stay in the contest, the students-each with their own quirky and engaging personality-share hilarious and touching stories from their home lives while spelling their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing "ding" from the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers will enter; five spellers will leave (always with a juice box in hand and the life lesson that winning isn't everything) and, by show's end, one lucky speller will win the game-and your heart.

PORCHLIGHT REVISITS

Do Black Patent Leather Shoes Really Reflect Up?

Wednesday, May 12 and Monday, May 17, 2021

Music and Lyrics by James Quinn and Alaric Jans

Book by John R. Powers, based on his 1975 novel

One of the longest-running musicals in Chicago Theatre history, this coming-of-age story involves the 1950s Catholic education of eight Chicago kids, following them from the start of elementary school through senior prom and beyond as they navigate first confessions, puppy love, patron saints, sex education and the importance of not wearing black patent leather shoes with your plaid, school-uniform skirt.

Songs include "Get Ready, Eddie," "How Far is Too Far?," "The Best of Friends, "Thank God" and more.

New Faces Sing Broadway 1979

Spring 2021

Featuring hit songs from the 1979 Broadway shows including Baby, Evita, Sweeney Todd, Baby, Sugar Babies and more.





