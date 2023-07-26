Kyle Dunnigan, Michael Ian Black, Maria Bamford, René Vaca To Appear At The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre today announced upcoming appearances by Kyle Dunnigan, Michael Ian Black, Maria Bamford, and René Vaca coming to The Heath Mainstage at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood.

Tickets are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Kyle Dunnigan

September 22 - 23, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - 42

Most recently Kyle has filmed a pilot for his own series. He is an Emmy, Peabody and Writer's Guild Award-winning comedy writer. He also won an Emmy for the most outstanding original music for the song “Girl You Don't Need Make Up”. Kyle can also be heard regularly on the Howard Stern Show and the Adam Carolla Podcast, doing various impressions. Kyle has a significant online presence with over 15 million views on his YouTube channel and an Instagram account with over 530,000 followers. Kyle starred in several sketches on a hit cable sketch show alongside Amy Schumer. As a standup comic Kyle has had his own half-hour special and has appeared on many late-night shows, along with numerous festival performances including SF Sketch Fest, Montreal and Chicago Just For Laughs. In 2016, Kyle wrote, directed, produced, starred in and composed the music for the short film “Shit Kids”, which was an official selection of the Sundance Film Festival.



October 1, 2023, 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $37



Michael Ian Black is an actor, writer, and comedian who began his career with the legendary sketch comedy troupe, The State. He then went on to co-create several television shows, and has starred on many popular sitcoms, limited series, and in many popular films. Michael has authored many books including My Custom Van (and 50 Mind-Blowing Essays That Will Blow Your Mind All Over Your Face), You're Not Doing It Right, and his most recent A Better Man: A (Mostly Serious) Letter to My Son. He is also the author of several award-winning books for children, including A Pig Parade Is A Terrible Idea, Chicken Cheeks, the I'm… series, and his satirical book, A Child's First Book of Trump. Additionally, Michael has hosted several game shows including Trust Me I'm A Game Show Host (with DL Hughley) and Duck Quacks Don't Echo. On the podcast front, Michael co-created and hosted How To Be Amazing, Topics (with Michael Showalter), and Mike and Tom Eat Snacks (with Tom Cavanagh). His current podcast project is called Obscure, in which he picks a work of classic literature, reads it aloud, and comments on it as he goes. Finally, Michael is an accomplished stand-up comedian who has released several albums and specials. He regularly tours the United States.

Maria Bamford

October 26 - 28, 2023 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $22 - $67

Maria Bamford is revered for her deeply personal and experimental comedy about mental illness. She starred in a surreal, semi-autobiographical film about a comedian who suffers a nervous breakdown, and is the star of three unconventional hour-long stand-up specials.

Maria was the first female comic to have two half-hour specials on a well-known comedy cable channel, and starred alongside Patton Oswalt, Zach Galifianakis and Brian Posehn in a series on that same channel. She also created and starred in the cult hit web series The Maria Bamford Show, in which she plays all the characters. Maria was also Emmy-nominated for a guest appearance.

She is the 2014 winner of the American Comedy Award for Best Club Comic. Her 2019 interview series What's Your Ailment? deals with the various mental struggles of celebrities and is available on the Topic streaming service. She recently released the Audible Original You Are (A Comedy) Special, a semi-mock instructional book for both standup and life.

René Vaca

November 18, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $23 - $40

René Vaca is a 26-year-old stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. He was born and raised in the San Fernando Valley in Southern California. After realizing he wanted to pursue comedy for a living, he dropped out of college and has not looked back since. Vaca has been pursuing his dream in stand-up comedy and recently just won the 16th annual StandUp NBC competition! Vaca has also built a following with his stand-up comedy clips reaching millions of views across his social media channels!

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.