Karen Mason Returns Home To Metropolis For Kander & Ebb Concert Nov. 14

Broadway's award-winning Karen Mason (and Arlington Heights native), star of the smash hit musicals LOVE NEVER DIES, MAMMA MIA!, HAIRSPRAY!, WONDERLAND and SUNSET BOULEVARD will make a special return concert appearance in her hometown after nearly a decade. Recipient of the 2019 MAC Lifetime Achievement Award, Karen Mason shares her love of the music of songwriters, John Kander & Fed Ebb, in her new show: KANDER & EBB & ALL THAT JAZZ! A homage to one of Broadway's and motion picture's most prolific songwriting teams, John Kander and Fred Ebb, the duo is noted for such landmark musicals as Cabaret, Chicago, Funny Lady and New York, New York.

The one night only, special concert event takes place on Thursday, November 14, 2019, 7:30pm at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell Street, Arlington Heights, IL. Tickets range from $45-55 and are available by calling 847-577-2121 or visiting www.MetropolisArts.com.

As one of the original stars of their musical AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, which won her an OUTER CRITICS CIRCLE AWARD, Mason has a personal connection to these legends and their music. Featuring unique showstopping numbers, the concert highlights Mason's vocal prowess, moving charisma, and overall versatility. Few performers can transfer as seamlessly between, Broadway, recording, concert, and television as Karen Mason has.

Karen is currently starring in CHASING RAINBOWS" THE ROAD TO OZ, which chronicles the life of entertainment icon Judy Garland before she burst onto the big screen as Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. From her days as a young vaudeville trouper named Frances Gumm to vaudeville baby to MGM teen star in the making.

With her Broadway stage performances, TV appearances, CD recordings and live concerts, Karen "has few peers when it comes to ripping the roof off with her amazing voice that knows no bounds." Karen Mason has headlined Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center, Feinstein's at The Regency, Rainbow & Stars, the Algonquin, Arci' Place, The Supper Club and The Ballroom in NYC; The Cinegrill and the UCLA/ASCAP Concert Series in Los Angeles; The Plush Room in San Francisco; and Davenport's in Chicago.

She has shared concert stages with Michael Feinstein, Jerry Herman, Chita Rivera, Luciano Pavarotti, Rosemary Clooney, Liza Minnelli, and John Kander & Fred Ebb, among others. Karen has given concerts in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Brazil, Scotland, Tokyo and Osaka. Her starring symphonic performances include The Long Beach Symphony Orchestra with Maestro Michael Berkowitz, The Philly Pops with Peter Nero, The New York Pops with Skitch Henderson, The Oklahoma Philharmonic with Joel Levine, the premier performance of The Chicagoland Pops, The Indianapolis Philharmonic, and the St. Louis Symphony with John McDaniel.

Her highly acclaimed recordings include her recent single, IT'S ABOUT TIME, written by Paul Rolnick and Shelly Markham; her 2009 MAC AWARD-winning Right Here/ Right Now, 2005's The Sweetest of Nights, the MAC Award-winning When The Sun Comes Out, as well as three other CD's: Christmas! Christmas! Christmas!, recorded live at the West Bank Café; Better Days, featuring songs by her longtime composer/arranger, Brian Lasser (including the 1998 Emmy Award-winning song "Hold Me"); and Not So Simply Broadway. Karen has been featured on the soundtrack of the original cast CD of Wonderland; Jeffrey (Varese Sarabande), the studio cast recording of Wonderful Town (JAY Records), the original cast album of And The World Goes Round (RCA Victor), The Child In Me, Vol. 1 (Harbinger Records), and Lost in Boston ll (Varese Sarabande).

Ms. Mason was recently seen as "Madame Giry" in the North American Premier of LOVE NEVER DIES - Andrew Lloyd Webber's epic sequel to The Phantom of the Opera. Previously on Broadway, Karen garnered rave reviews starring as "The Queen of Hearts" in WONDERLAND, and she originated the role of "Tanya" in Abba's MAMMA MIA! For her portrayal of "Tanya," Ms. Mason was awarded a 2002 Drama Desk nomination as Best Actress. Her other leading roles include Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD, which she performed to critical acclaim and standing ovations on Broadway and in Los Angeles for three years; Velma von Tussel in the final Broadway company of HAIRSPRAY; "Monotony" singer, Mazeppa in Jerome Robbins' BROADWAY; Rosalie in CARNIVAL (another Drama Desk nomination); plus featured roles in Broadway's TORCH SONG TRILOGY; and PLAY ME A COUNTRY SONG. Karen won the Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance in AND THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND, and starred Off-Broadway in her own show Karen Mason SINGS BROADWAY, BEATLES AND BRIAN.

You can visit her website www.karenmason.com for further information.





