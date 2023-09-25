Kara Davidson Joins Paramount Theatre as Director of New Works and Associate Artistic Producer

Paramount Theatre in Aurora announced the appointment of Chicago theater artist Kara Davidson as Director of New Works and Associate Artistic Producer.

Davidson brings to Paramount's artistic staff over 15 years of experience in various disciplines including playwriting, directing, acting, arts administration, teaching and theater management. Previously a company member at The House Theatre of Chicago, she has always had a special interest in devising new works for the stage.

“Creating meaningful art requires passion, patience, inspiration, collaboration, and compassion. As theater-makers, we help to shepherd our audiences as they explore the nuanced facets of a vast and changing world of human connection and discovery," said Davidson. “I am excited to be joining the team in support of Paramount's efforts to enhance the development of New Work in both local and national spheres, and am honored to be part of such a passionate group of individuals who value the powerful magic of theater and a deep connection to the audience experience.”

Davidson holds an MFA in Writing for Stage and Screen from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a BA in Theatre Performance from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. Most recently she was the producer of the NOW (New Omaha Works) Lab at the Omaha Playhouse. Her work as a playwright has been commissioned and produced in Chicago, Minneapolis, Nebraska, Indiana, Kansas, Pennsylvania and Kentucky. Since 2015, she has taught workshops and performed both nationally and internationally with Manual Cinema, a company that utilizes puppetry, technology, and immersive sound to create theatrical cinematic experiences for audiences. Additionally, she has worked with Lookingglass Theatre Company, Chicago Shakespeare Theater, The Actors Theatre of Louisville, and Nebraska Repertory Theatre, among others. She also works as a motion capture performer in video games (Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 11, Injustice 2, Call of Duty) and trains in aerial arts (lyra, trapeze, silks).

Davidson is passionate about creating accessible theater experiences. Previously, she has worked with neurodiverse artists as a teaching facilitator with A.B.L.E. Ensemble, which creates theater and film projects for, with, and by individuals with Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Kara brings a most impressive academic and professional, multi-disciplinary acumen to Paramount which is already galvanizing our creative development teams into next-level service to our community,” said Paramount Theatre Artistic Director Jim Corti. “Immersed in Chicago theater - The Lab, The House Theatre, Manual Cinema, nationally and internationally - Kara has 15-plus years of experience as a playwright, actor, director, arts administrator, theater manager and curator of new works. She has championed multi-generational and diverse groups, worked with the disability community, and is already a dynamic inspiration to all of us at Paramount Theatre.” ﻿ Davidson joins an artistic team including Corti and Trent Stork, who was recently promoted to Artistic Producer and Casting Director. ﻿

﻿Stork won their first Jeff Award for Director-Musical-Large for Paramount's Kinky Boots in 2022. They have since helmed Paramount's productions last season of School of Rock, and Into the Woods with co-director Jim Corti.

Stork is currently preparing to direct Paramount's Professional Regional Premiere of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, November 8, 2023-January 14, 2024. For tickets, subscriptions and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call (630) 896-6666, or stop by the Paramount box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora, Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.