Joy Productions Presents Inaugural Production, EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR By Lauren Gunderson

Joy Productions presents their inaugural production, EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR by Lauren Gunderson, from November 16th to December 21st at the Chopin Theatre, 1543 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60642.

Directed by Sarah Hensley, EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR is a revenge comedy taking place on the 4th of July in rural Georgia. It is a story of independence, revenge, fireworks, and theatrics. Nan Carter has had enough of her low-life husband, Kyle. With the help of her friends Sweetheart and Simon, she forces Kyle to watch them re-enact their troubled past. He is left to decide whether to reconcile or be eaten by the bears.

The cast features Dani Mohrbach (Nan), Aaron Wertheim (Kyle), Amy Maniscalco (Sweetheart), and Alex Rocha (Simon).

The creative team includes producer Sarah Hensley, production manager Jack Dwyer, tech director Daniel Salazar, stage manager Alesa McGregor, props master Larry Huetteman, and wardrobe by Aubrey Buckner.

Tickets for EXIT, PURSUED BY A BEAR are available now at the Chopin Theatre's box office, by phone at (773) 278-1500, and online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/exit-pursued-by-a-bear-joy-productions-tickets-73145152119. Performances run Thursday - Saturday at 8:00 PM, with Sunday matinees at 4:00 PM. Please note that there will be no show on Thanksgiving Day. General Admission tickets are $25.00, and $15.00 for students and seniors (65+).





