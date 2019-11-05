Josefien Stoppelenburg and Joel Spears Will Come to Church Of Beethoven, Oak Park

For the final performance of the 2019 season, The Church of Beethoven, Oak Park will introduce its audience to Soprano Josefien Stopplenburg, who is jointing lutenist Joel Spears who performed last year.

Soprano Josefien Stoppelenburg and lutenist Joel Spears present a diverse program of English Lute Song, theater music and virtuosic Italian vocal pieces form the early baroque. Featuring music by John Dowland, Robert Johnson, Henry Purcell, and Claudio Monteverdi.

One performance only - Sunday, November 17th at 10:30 am.

Tickets are only $15 for general admission and $10 for students / kids

TICKETS: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4431460





Related Articles Shows View More Chicago Stories

More Hot Stories For You