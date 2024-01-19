Join Raue Center For John Mueller's WINTER DANCE PARTY

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome the official and number one tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper in 2020! Experience the hit songs of the ‘50s era with John Mueller's “Winter Dance Party” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024.

"Over the past 30 years in the industry, I have seen a lot of wonderful artists portray Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and the Big Bopper – but nobody does it better than this show,” says Executive Director, Richard Kuranda. “John Mueller does it better than anyone in the business, and ‘Winter Dance Party' is the only show of its kind to be endorsed by the Holly, Valens, and Richardson estates.”

Mueller's “Winter Dance Party” is the official live and authentic recreation of Holly, Valens, and the Big Boppers' final tour and the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens, and Richardson estates. Each live concert performance includes over two hours of unbridled, high-voltage entertainment featuring all the hit songs of the ‘50s era: “That'll Be the Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave On,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace” and many more!

“Winter Dance Party” has performed in front of over two million people on national TV for the Jerry Lewis Telethon, and has toured extensively throughout the U.S. and Canada at theatres, performing arts centers, ballrooms, corporate events, casinos and even the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with John Mellencamp, Marshall Crenshaw and others.

Highlights over the years have also included performing with Grammy Award winner Peter Nero and the Philly Pops Orchestra, receiving the keys to the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin from the mayor, playing in the legendary Surf Ballroom on the same day Holly, Valens, and the Big Bopper did 50 years prior, and performing onstage with Buddy's widow, Maria Elena Holly, original Cricket band member, Niki Sullivan, and original “Winter Dance Party” guitarist and legendary Nashville producer, Tommy Allsup.

“Winter Dance Party” also performs with full orchestration for symphonic pops concert presentations. The show has performed with the Detroit Symphony, Columbus Ohio Symphony, Jacksonville Florida Symphony, Grand Rapids Michigan Symphony, Philly Pops Orchestra, and many more.

Tickets start at $40* ($28 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.

Raue Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For 20 years, they have provided quality programming – striving to make it pertinent, available, and affordable to all. As a painstakingly restored, 1920s regional Showcase Theatre named for its benefactor—Lucile Raue—Raue Center has attracted the finest stars, Broadway shows, musicians and artists. Named on the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is one of the finest examples of restored art and decor in the nation. The 750-seat theatre, located in historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, is a gathering place for our region's citizens and has become a true destination.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org.