John Hill, Alex Moffat, Banana's Podcast & Ed Bassmaster to Appear At The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre will present “Wellness Check with John Hill” on Saturday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Theatre 2A; Alex Moffat on Sunday, January 28 at 7:00 p.m.; Banana’s Podcast on Friday, May 3 at 7:15 p.m.; and Ed Bassmaster on Saturday, May 4 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Wellness Check with John Hill

January 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25





For nearly a decade, John Hill has entertained morning radio audiences as the cohost of “Andy Cohen Live” on SiriusXM’s RadioAndy channel 102.

He also hosts his own weekly live morning show “The News With John Hill" Tuesdays at 10 am ET.

He is known to Broadway audiences from his roles as Mark Herron in "The Boy From Oz" where he also served as Hugh Jackman's understudy, Fender in the Original Broadway Cast of "Hairspray" and Jason in the original NY Production of "bare: a pop opera."

As a TV Producer, he has been a Writer/Producer of "Watch What Happens Live," "Project Runway," "Top Chef," "Kathy Griffin: My Life On The D-List," and many others.

"Wellness Check with John Hill" is a standup comedy original musical by John Arthur Hill that follows John through his days as a teenage country singer at Six Flags in Texas to the Broadway stage and to the airwaves of SiriusXM (not to mention a tiny little brief visit to a mental institution during the Covid lockdown), all with original songs written and performed by John Hill on the piano. His cult hit songs include "The Same Five Gays" about his homophobic 9 pound Chihuahua, "Careful With The Mics," "CrossBody Gay" about hipster fashion victims, and an X-rated country song that got him banned from TikTok and can only be seen live to believe. The Show is directed by Tony Award winner Marissa Jaret Winokur.

January 28, 2024 at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $35

A breakout performer on SNL, Alex succeeded Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on the show. He is best known for his impersonations of Eric Trump, Mark Zuckerberg, Anderson Cooper, Joe Scarborough amongst others, as well as his original recurring Weekend Update character Guy Who Just Bought A Boat. His most recent films include SUSIE SEARCHES, which premiered at the 2022 TIFF on September 9th, and the holiday comedy, CHRISTMAS WITH THE CAMPBELLS, opposite of Britany Snow and Justin Long, that just released in Canada on October 1st. He can next be seen on Apple’s BAD MONKEY series, an adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s novel where he’ll star with Vince Vaughn. Moffat is currently filming the second season of the award-winning FX series THE BEAR, opposite Jeremy Allen White, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Ayo Edebiri. He will also be making his Broadway debut with THE COTTAGE, directed by Jason Alexander.

Over the 2020 holiday season, Alex appeared in the Netflix feature, HOLIDATE, directed by John Whitesell and starring Emma Roberts. He also worked on the Paramount feature CLIFFORD, the live action hybrid based on the best-selling book series and directed by Walt Becker. Alex can be seen playing opposite Britany Snow in the breakout romantic comedy SOMEONE GREAT. He has also been receiving great praise for his performance in THE OPENING ACT, produced by Peter Billingsley.

Aside from SNL, he can be seen on TV in Showtime's series BILLIONS and is the voice behind JIMMY in Disney's sequel WRECK-IT RALPH 2. Spending the earlier years of his career in Chicago, he was a regular performer at iO and The Annoyance Theatre as well as an official acro-dunker for the renowned Chicago Bulls. He played in the Celebrity All-Star game in February 2020.

Banana’s Podcast

May 3, 2024, at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $50

Join the Banana Boys (Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes) as they host a live recording that’s more like a party than a podcast. You’re guaranteed some strange news, lots of crazy stories, and one adorable fan guy named Charlie Fromage. Come in your favorite Potassium-inspired outfit and hang with the BBoys.

Ed Bassmaster

May 4, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $27 - $50

Ed Bassmaster is the stage name of American YouTuber Edwin Rodriguez. His YouTube channel runs comedy videos where, as various characters, he pranks people or puts people into awkward situations. Bassmaster was also the star of the CMT reality-prank series, The Ed Bassmaster Show. In Bassmaster's videos, he is typically acting as one of his many characters: Chip Diamond, Always Teste, Skippy, Randy, Emillio, I-Work guy, Girard Douche, a CIA agent, Swollen Man, Hacker, Tequila, Mumbles, Bluetooth Man, Ugly Face, Bushman, and Zombie Face. Bassmaster began posting videos in 2006, and gained wide attention in 2015 with his and fellow YouTuber Jesse Wellens’ faux surveillance video purporting to show the destruction of the Canadian hitchhiking robot hitchBOT whose real-life destruction was not filmed. Some news organizations were fooled by the video. During the YouTube Comedy Week live event in 2013, Skippy, one of Bassmaster's characters, went on stage unannounced and was kicked out of the event. Ed has more recently started his own podcast on his YouTube channel, which started on 31 October 2019.