Joffrey Ballet to Present STUDIES IN BLUE in February

By: Dec. 11, 2023

This winter, the Joffrey Ballet presents a captivating mixed rep program with original work choreographed by Liam Scarlett and Andrew McNicol, rounded out with a world premiere by Stina Quagebeur. Studies in Blue features deeply moving works that showcase the range of the Company's repertoire with choreography by the most innovative voices in dance today. Testing the limits of classical ballet with contemporary themes, scores, and set design of breathtaking artistry, Studies in Blue will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in ten performances only, from February 15–25, 2024.

The full program is as follows:

Yonder Blue

Choreography: Andrew McNicol | Music: Peter Gregson

In this Joffrey-commissioned piece, McNicol creates a sense of vastness in Yonder Blue with minimalist costuming and unique lighting. McNicol draws inspiration from writer Siri Hustvedt's illuminating book A Plea for Eros. In the book, Hustvedt describes “yonder” as a word that shifts and moves, implying distance between one place and another. “Blue” similarly holds multiple associations — honesty and melancholy. Learn more about Andrew McNicol here.

Hungry Ghosts (World Premiere)

Choreography: Stina Quagebeur | Music: Jeremy Birchall

Praised for her masterful blending of classical and contemporary ballet, Quagebeur intuitively communicates universal journeys, whether that be abstract or narrative. A choreographer on the rise who expresses abstract ideas with remarkable clarity, Quagebeur is one of the most inspiring artists working today. Quagebeur's world premiere of Hungry Ghosts at the Joffrey conveys the blight of addiction, and the longing to feel connected amidst devastation. She describes the work as “the story that statistics can't tell and that words alone cannot do justice to.” Learn more about Stina Quagebeur here.

With gratitude to Hungry Ghosts Commissioning Sponsors: Anne L. Kaplan and Courtney C. Shea.

Hummingbird (Joffrey Premiere)

Choreography: Liam Scarlett | Music: Philip Glass

Hummingbird takes flight in a breathtaking expression of human emotion. Set to Glass's three-movement Tirol Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Scarlett articulates profound love and longing through the progression of three pas de deux. Surrounded by the striking artistry of John MacFarlane's stage design, Scarlett's dynamic choreography invites audiences to embrace compassion, reminding us of what it feels like to be human. Learn more about Liam Scarlett Click Here

With gratitude to Hummingbird Presenting Sponsor: Denise Littlefield Sobel.

Studies in Blue features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

With gratitude to Studies in Blue Major Sponsor: Jewell Events Catering.

Title:                   The Joffrey Ballet presents Studies in Blue

Dates:                   Thursday, February 15–Sunday, February 25, 2024

Thursday, February 15 at 7:30PM; Friday, February 16 at 7:30PM; Saturday, February 17 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; Sunday, February 18 at 2:00PM; Thursday, February 22 at 7:30PM; Friday, February 23 at 7:30PM; Saturday, February 24 at 2:00PM and 7:30PM; and Sunday, February 25 at 2:00PM.

Location:             Lyric Opera House

                                20 North Upper Wacker Drive

Box Office:         Single tickets start at $36 and are available for purchase at Lyric Opera Box Office located at 20 N. Upper Wacker Dr. and by telephone at 312.386.8905, or online at joffrey.org.

About The Joffrey Ballet­­

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 65 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

The Joffrey Ballet is grateful for the support of its 2023–2024 Season Sponsors: Abbott Fund, Alphawood Foundation Chicago, Daniel and Pamella DeVos Foundation, Anne L. Kaplan, The Florian Fund, and Margot and Josef Lakonishok. 

 

Live Music Sponsors: Sandy and Roger Deromedi, Sage Foundation, The Marina and Arnold Tatar Fund for Live Music. The Joffrey also acknowledges our Season Partners: ATHLETICO, Chicago Athletic Clubs, and Jewell Events Catering.

For more information on The Joffrey Ballet and its programs, visit Click Here. Connect with the Joffrey on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Photo credit: Cheryl Mann.


Recommended For You