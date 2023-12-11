Joffrey Ballet to Present STUDIES IN BLUE in February

This winter, the Joffrey Ballet presents a captivating mixed rep program with original work choreographed by Liam Scarlett and Andrew McNicol, rounded out with a world premiere by Stina Quagebeur. Studies in Blue features deeply moving works that showcase the range of the Company's repertoire with choreography by the most innovative voices in dance today. Testing the limits of classical ballet with contemporary themes, scores, and set design of breathtaking artistry, Studies in Blue will be presented at the historic Lyric Opera House, 20 North Upper Wacker Drive in downtown Chicago, in ten performances only, from February 15–25, 2024.

The full program is as follows:

Yonder Blue

Choreography: Andrew McNicol | Music: Peter Gregson

In this Joffrey-commissioned piece, McNicol creates a sense of vastness in Yonder Blue with minimalist costuming and unique lighting. McNicol draws inspiration from writer Siri Hustvedt's illuminating book A Plea for Eros. In the book, Hustvedt describes “yonder” as a word that shifts and moves, implying distance between one place and another. “Blue” similarly holds multiple associations — honesty and melancholy. Learn more about Andrew McNicol here.

Hungry Ghosts (World Premiere)

Choreography: Stina Quagebeur | Music: Jeremy Birchall

Praised for her masterful blending of classical and contemporary ballet, Quagebeur intuitively communicates universal journeys, whether that be abstract or narrative. A choreographer on the rise who expresses abstract ideas with remarkable clarity, Quagebeur is one of the most inspiring artists working today. Quagebeur's world premiere of Hungry Ghosts at the Joffrey conveys the blight of addiction, and the longing to feel connected amidst devastation. She describes the work as “the story that statistics can't tell and that words alone cannot do justice to.” Learn more about Stina Quagebeur here.

With gratitude to Hungry Ghosts Commissioning Sponsors: Anne L. Kaplan and Courtney C. Shea.

Hummingbird (Joffrey Premiere)

Choreography: Liam Scarlett | Music: Philip Glass

Hummingbird takes flight in a breathtaking expression of human emotion. Set to Glass's three-movement Tirol Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, Scarlett articulates profound love and longing through the progression of three pas de deux. Surrounded by the striking artistry of John MacFarlane's stage design, Scarlett's dynamic choreography invites audiences to embrace compassion, reminding us of what it feels like to be human. Learn more about Liam Scarlett Click Here

With gratitude to Hummingbird Presenting Sponsor: Denise Littlefield Sobel.

Studies in Blue features live music performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra, conducted by Scott Speck, Music Director of The Joffrey Ballet.

