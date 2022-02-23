Joffrey Academy's Winning Works Returns To Museum Of Contemporary Art, Features Four World Premieres

The Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet, presents four world premieres in the culmination of Joffrey's national call for ALAANA (African, Latinx, Asian, Arab and Native American) artists to submit applications for the Joffrey Academy's Winning Works Choreographic Competition.

This year's Competition winners-Audrey Baran, Joffrey Company Artist Edson Barbosa, Taylor Carrasco, and Derick McKoy, Jr.-each have choreographed an original work created on the Joffrey Academy Trainees and Studio Company.

"After the COVID-related cancellation in 2020 and a virtual presentation in 2021, it is especially meaningful that Winning Works will return in all its glory to the Museum of Contemporary Art in 2022," said Ashley Wheater MBE, The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director of The Joffrey Ballet. "These young, emerging choreographers prove that there is no limit to the level of artistic expression one can possess."

"It has been over a decade of exceptional work and brilliant artistry for Winning Works," said Greg Cameron, President & CEO of The Joffrey Ballet. "I am in awe of the creativity presented during the past two difficult years has demonstrated an admirable tenacity among artists. May we celebrate this homecoming to the MCA as a new beginning."

Joffrey's Abbott Academy Director Raymond Rodriguez added: "There is nothing more gratifying than seeing the works of rising stars danced by our incredible Joffrey Academy Trainees and Studio Company. Much like our beautiful city of Chicago, the backgrounds of these choreographers and the works they'll be premiering on stage are diverse, rich, and dynamic."

Winning Works returns to in-person performances for the first time since 2019 at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago Edlis Neeson Theater (220 E. Chicago Avenue) Friday, March 18 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, March 19 at 2:00 PM and 7:30 pm, Sunday, March 20 at 2:00 pm. Tickets for Winning Works are $30 and available for purchase at joffrey.org/winningworks.