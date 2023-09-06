Joe Cocker's Famed Mad Dogs & Englishmen Concert Tribute Announced At Raue Center

A legendary night in rock and roll history! Hear the music and the stories in this one of a kind tribute produced by Soundtracks Of A Generation and presented at Raue Center For The Arts on October 27, 2023 at 8pm.

An all-star 10-piece band pays tribute to the historic 1970 The Mad Dogs & Englishmen concert with Joe Cocker and Leon Russell, recorded at the famed Filmore East. Known as the "Church of Rock 'n' Roll,' New York's Fillmore East opened its doors on March 8, 1968. For the next three years, the 3,600-seat theater built in 1926 would host the cream of rock royalty: Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin, Eric Clapton, the Doors…and of course, Joe Cocker.

Joe Cocker was one of the greatest interpreters of songs of his generation of vocalists. Not a single Rock, Blues, Pop or Soul song was written that he couldn't make his own.

His genre-busting career spanned over five decades from Rock and Soul, to Ballads and Contemporary Classics. This show chronicles Joe's breakout performances at Woodstock, The Mad Dogs and Englishmen Tour with the legendary Leon Russell, to his diverse career as a solo artist, featuring all of his most famous and well-known music.

Cat Food Records and recording artist Derrick Procell sings the hits of Joe Cocker with the same raw power and grit that made Joe Cocker such a diverse artist.

Tickets start at $30* ($21 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at Click Here or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.