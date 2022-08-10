Jeff Jacobs Brings 'The Piano Man's Piano Man' To Raue Center's Arts On The Green

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome Jeff Jacobs to Arts On The Green. Jacobs will take audiences on a nostalgic musical journey through his piano and vocal interpretations of some of the greatest rock, pop, and soul music ever written with "The Piano Man's Piano Man: A Tribute to the Music of Billy Joel" at 7 pm on August 27, 2022, at Raue Center's outdoor summer series Arts On The Green at St Mary's Episcopal Church, 210 McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake!

A former member of the Billy Joel Band, Jacobs appeared on both of Joel's number one hits, "We Didn't Start the Fire" and "River of Dreams." He has appeared on several of Joel's albums and tours, most notably "Storm Front" and "River of Dreams," and has earned the title of "The Piano Man's Piano Man," which Joel himself has used to describe Jacobs on many occasions. Having toured and recorded with Joel as his keyboard player, Jacobs is uniquely qualified to deliver an amazing trip through the best of the Billy Joel songbook.