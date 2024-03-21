Jarlath Regan Brings YER MAN to the Den Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Den Theatre has announced Jarlath Regan - Yer Man - The Standup Comedy Show, performing one-night-only on Wednesday, October 30 at 7:15 on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($22 - $340) are now on sale at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Following millions of downloads and views on Youtube, TikTok and Instagram Jarlath Regan’s epic new standup comedy show “Yer Man” has landed in the USA at last. Ireland’s favourite Irishman Abroad is back after appearances on Tonight At The Palladium (ITV), Russell Howard’s Good News (BBC) and Comedy Central. As recommended by Rory Scovel, Reggie Watts, Sir Bob Geldof, Marc Maron, Jack Whitehall, Joe Wilkinson, Deborah Frances White, The Guardian and Tripadvisor.

His current tour show has sold out huge theatres across Ireland and the U.K. and won rave reviews from the critics. Now for the very first time you can see him live in New York.

Tickets: $25 regular seating ($22 obstructed view); $40 front row VIP table seating; $35 VIP table seating; $30 mezzanine table seating. All ticket prices include cocktail service with a two-drink minimum.