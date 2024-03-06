Janine Harouini, Leah & Andrew Rudick, and Caitlin Reilly to Perform at The Den Theatre in May and June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Den Theatre will present Janine Harouini, Leah & Andrew Rudick, and Caitlin Reilly on The Heath Mainstage this May and June.

Janine Harouini

Thursday, May 16 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $35

Janine Harouni is an Irish and Middle Eastern Staten Island-born, LAMDA-trained actress, writer, stand-up comedian, and one-third of multi-award-winning comedy trio Muriel. She recently appeared in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman” and Amazon’s “People We Hate At The Wedding.” Her critically acclaimed debut Edinburgh hour “Stand Up With Janine Harouni (Please Remain Seated)” was nominated for the prestigious Best Newcomer award at the Edinburgh Fringe and sold out its run in the first week of the festival. It sold out 18 shows at the Soho Theatre and won the BBC New Comedy Award 2019 as well as the Amused Moose Comedy Awards 2019.

Janine and her sketch group Muriel have several sitcom projects in TV development, including a sketch show commissioned by Quibi that they’re redeveloping with Sharon Horgan’s company. Other writing credits include “The Emily Atack Show” (ITV2), “The Now Show” (BBC Radio 4), and “Comedians Giving Lectures” (UKTV). She’s currently starring opposite Iain Sterling in his show “Buffering” on ITV2 and was also selected as one of The Guardian's “Ten Comedians to Watch in 2021”.

Most recently, Janine’s Edinburgh show “Man’Oushe” was nominated for Best Show 2023.

Leah & Andrew Rudick

Saturday, June 22 at 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $25 - $45

ANDREW RUDICK

Andrew Rudick is a nationally touring standup comedian, writer, and actor. One of the fastest-rising comedians in the Midwest, he has been featured on the nationally syndicated Bob and Tom Show. His debut comedy album debuted at the top of the Apple Music charts and can be heard regularly on SiriusXM.

Combining a midwestern charm and high-energy absurdism, Andrew’s stand-up is a frequent hit both on stage and across social media. His videos have amassed tens of millions of views and garnered him over 100,000 followers across social media platforms. Andrew’s relatable energy earned him an appearance on HGTV’s Design Fails.

He has performed at prestigious comedy festivals including the Limestone Comedy Fest, North Carolina Comedy Festival, Alternating Currents, Whiskey Bear, Let’s Fest, Crossroads, Brew HaHa, and Devil’s Cup Comedy Festivals.

Andrew is currently playing to sold-out crowds across the country, performing with his sister Leah on their Rudick Siblings Tour.

He also loves Fleetwood Mac and doesn’t care who knows it.

LEAH RUDICK

Leah Rudick is an actor and comedian based in Los Angeles. Her viral comedy and character videos have amassed over one million followers and 20 million+ likes on TikTok & Instagram. Her first standup special, “Everything is Fine!” can be seen on the Seed & Spark streaming platform. Her standup was also featured in “Coming to the Stage” (Amazon, Pluto TV). Recent comedy festival appearances include SF Sketchfest, Moontower Comedy Festival, Laughing Skull, All Jane Comedy Festival & Flyover Fest. She is the co-creator/co-star of the critically acclaimed web series Made to Order which was featured as one of “6 Brilliant Web Series” in Marie Claire. She also co-starred and co-wrote the indie feature “Sweet Parents,” which received top prizes on the festival circuit and is currently available to stream on all major platforms. TV credits include HBO’s “High Maintenance” and IFC’s “Commuters.”

Leah is currently touring with her standup comic brother Andrew as the Rudick Siblings. Springboarding off her huge TikTok popularity, they are selling out shows across the country. Leah’s first one-hour comedy special, “Spiraling,” is currently available on AppleTV, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.



Caitlin Reilly

Thursday, June 20, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $35

Caitlin Reilly is an LA-based actor, writer, and improviser known for her character comedy and biting wit. Her layered and insightful characters have amassed over 750 million views, and comedy has been featured in The New Yorker, LA Times, InStyle, and The Wall Street Journal, to name a few. Her credits include HBO Max’s “Hacks”, AppleTV+’s “Loot”, HBO’s “Barry”, Mike Judge’s upcoming animated series “In The Know” and indie features “Cora Bora” and “Little Death.” Caitlin can regularly be seen in her live show, Caitlin Reilly and Acquaintances, at LA’s legendary venue Largo at The Coronet.