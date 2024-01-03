Janeane Garofalo, Daniel Weingarten & Moshe Kasher To Appear At The Den Theatre In April

Moshe Kasher will appear on Friday April 12, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Janeane Garofalo, Daniel Weingarten & Moshe Kasher To Appear At The Den Theatre In April

The Den Theatre has revealed upcoming appearances by comedy superstars including Janeane Garofalo, Daniel Weingarten, and Moshe Kasher, coming to The Heath Mainstage throughout April 2024, at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago’s Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets at www.thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

MOSHE KASHER

Friday April 12, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

Moshe Kasher is the Co-host of the Endless Honeymoon Podcast, and author of the 2012 memoir "Kasher in the Rye: The True Tale of a White Boy from Oakland Who Became a Drug Addict, Criminal, Mental Patient, and Then Turned 16." In 2018 Moshe and his wife, Natasha Leggero, debuted a three-part comedy special for Netflix, "The Honeymoon Stand-Up Special." His 2012 special "Live In Oakland" was among the first specials to appear on Netflix.

In 2017, Moshe hosted his Comedy Central talk show, "Problematic with Moshe Kasher." Named one of "Variety’s" 10 Comics To Watch, Kasher was a co-executive producer on "Another Period," on which he was also a cast member. He made frequent appearances on Comedy Central’s "@midnight" with Chris Hardwick, "This Is Not Happening," and "Drunk History" and has also appeared on the series "Not Safe with Nikki Glaser" and "The Meltdown with Jonah and Kumail." Kasher has also had roles on "The Good Place" "Portlandia," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "The League," "Shameless," "Maron," "Garfunkel and Oates," and "The New Normal." 

A versed writer, Kasher has written for several films, series and specials including, HBO's Betty, Little America, "Wet Hot American Summer," "Zoolander 2," "Another Period," and the "Comedy Central Roasts."

DANIEL WEINGARTEN

Thursday April 25, 2024 at 7:15 p.m.

Tickets: $20 - $37

Daniel Weingarten is a stand-up comedian based out of Los Angeles, CA who's been featured on Comedy Central and TruTV. Inspired by his experiences as the son of Mexican, Argentinian, and Jewish immigrants, his unique point of view results in comedy that touches on culture, family, relationships, and everything in between.

Janeane Garofalo

Friday April 26 and Saturday April 27, 2024 at 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

Tickets: $18 - $38

Actress and comedian Janeane Garofalo has been an American institution since she burst on the scene in 1992.

Janeane has had many memorable and critically acclaimed roles in films such as "The Truth About Cats and Dogs," “Wet Hot American Summer,” “Ratatouille,” "Steal This Movie," "Reality Bites," "Romy and Michelle's High School Reunion," "Mystery Men," “The Ten” and "The Cable Guy". Janeane also co-authored the best seller "Feel This Book," with Ben Stiller.

Janeane was a cast member of the Emmy Award-winning Ben Stiller Show and played the role of Paula, the acerbic talent booker, on "The Larry Sanders Show," for which she received an Emmy nomination. During the fall of '94 she joined the cast of "Saturday Night Live." Some of Janeane's other television work includes two specials for HBO, FOX’s “24,” “Mad About You," and the final season of NBC's "The West Wing," where she played Democratic campaign strategist Louise Thornton.

In addition to acting in film and television, Janeane is an outspoken activist, spoken word performer and stand-up comedy entertainer known and respected around the world. She was instrumental in the successful launching of the first liberal radio network, Air America Radio, where she hosted her own talk show, "The Majority Report." A lightning rod for controversy, Janeane's well informed opinions and unflinching honesty have inspired laughs, as well as striking a chord with the left, right and everyone in between.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 – 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge – a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love – the theatre. The Den is home to four resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, First Floor Theater and Haven. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home – from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.




Recommended For You