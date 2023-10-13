Jacqueline Goldfinger's Adapted A CHRISTMAS CAROL Brings Magic To Metropolis Performing Arts Centre This Winter

Heading into the brisk winter season, Metropolis welcomes back a family-favorite that has delighted audiences for generations, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Artistic Director Brendan Ragan directs this time-honored holiday season tradition in a new adaptation by Jacqueline Goldfinger, featuring choreography by Kaity Paschetto, and music direction by Ken McMullen.

"There is no show I've seen more often than A Christmas Carol. Growing up in Denver, it was an annual tradition I looked forward to every year, and I never tired of the fanciful, magic tale of old Ebenezer and his ghosts," says Ragan. "I am delighted to finally have the chance to helm a production, and to bring Arlington Heights a riveting, buoyant new adaptation by Jacqueline Goldfinger, who has graciously allowed us to cater the production to our multi-talented ensemble."

A Christmas Carol begins previews on Saturday, November 25; Opening and Press Night is Thursday, November 30, at 7:30 pm and runs through December 24, 2023 in the 329-seat Metropolis Theater. Tickets ($20–$40) are available now at MetropolisArts.com, at the Box Office, or by phone at (847) 577-2121.

A timeless story of humanity and community returns to Metropolis, adding a heartwarming twist to the cold winter season. Based on a novella by Charles Dickens, first published in 1843, intended to be a political manifesto exposing the issues surrounding poverty, this tale still pushes boundaries and touches hearts today. Frugal Ebenezer Scrooge is unkind to his employee, poor family man Bob Cratchit, despite the implication of generous spirit surrounding the holiday season. Scrooge is visited by the ghosts of his former business partner and three spirits who teach him the error of his ways.