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JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Present Special Events at Music Theater Works

The production will feature ASL interpretation and more.

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JIMMY BUFFETT'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE to Present Special Events at Music Theater Works

Music Theater Works has revealed the special events and partnerships for the third production of its 2026 season, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville, in the North Theatre, at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts in Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie, October 8 - November 1. Escape to Margaritaville has a book by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, with music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett. Music Theater Works’ production is directed and choreographed by Brenda Didier with co-director Sarafina Vecchio and co-choreographer Clayton Cross and music directed by Linda Madonia.

Escape to Margaritaville’s special events include a special pre-show opening night performance from the Na Kupuna Ukulele Club, Friday, Oct. 9; Behind the Curtain Post-Show Discussions with Thomas M. Shea, following the 2 p.m. performances on Sunday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 18 and an ASL interpreted performance on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. All events are free and included with a ticket purchase. The partnerships include TicketREACH, where Music Theater Works partners with 25 local nonprofits and community organizations and 18 area public libraries through distribution of a minimum of 600 free tickets for every production and Music Theater Works is also partnering with two of Jimmy Buffett's foundations, Singing for Change and Save The Manatee, during the production to raise awareness for these two organizations. 

Music Theater Works presents the first professional production of Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville in Chicago since its pre-Broadway run. Set sail for a tropical getaway with this feel-good musical packed with island vibes and beloved Buffett classics. This lighthearted romantic comedy follows Tully, a laid-back island singer, and Rachel, a career-focused tourist, as their worlds collide at a beachfront resort. With a story about adventure, self-discovery and living life to the fullest, Escape to Margaritaville is the ultimate musical vacation for Parrot Heads and newcomers alike.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville Special Events

Na Kupuna Ukulele Club Pre-Show Opening Night Performance

Opening Night attendees are invited to join Music Theater Works in the lobby prior to the opening night performance of Escape to Margaritaville, Friday, Oct. 9, for a special presentation from the Na Kupuna Ukulele Club from 6:30 - 7 p.m. The Na Kupuna Ukulele Club is a Hawaiian-American group of seniors, which formed here in Chicago in 1997. The group’s performance will feature about 20 performers, sharing their love for Hawaiian music and culture before the opening night of Escape to Margaritaville.

Post Show Discussions

Behind the Curtain with Thomas M. Shea

Audiences are invited to stay after the 2 p.m. performances on Sunday, Oct. 11 and Sunday, Oct. 18 to join musical theater historian Thomas M. Shea, author of “Broadway’s Most Wanted,” for a post-show talk exploring the behind-the-scenes history of Escape to Margaritaville. Free with ticket, this engaging discussion is perfect for audiences to learn about the production, its history and more.

ASL Interpreted Performance

The Saturday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. performance will be ASL interpreted.

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