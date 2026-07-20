JAMES GARNER'S TRIBUTE TO JOHNNY CASH to Headline Rotary Rocks the Raue

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Raue Center For The Arts will welcome James Garner's Tribute to Johnny Cash as part of the Rotary Rocks the Raue concert series on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

For nearly two decades, James Garner and his incredible band have been captivating audiences nationwide with an authentic recreation of Johnny Cash's legendary live sound.

Audiences will enjoy beloved classics, including Folsom Prison Blues, Ring of Fire, I Walk the Line, and A Boy Named Sue, performed with stunning accuracy and energy that brings Cash's music vividly back to life.

Garner's tribute has earned national recognition, including features on PBS stations and performances at historic venues such as Folsom State Prison and San Quentin Rehabilitation Center—two locations forever linked to Cash's legacy. Garner has also headlined more than 700 professional performances across the country, including a special concert at Folsom State Prison commemorating the 40th anniversary of Cash's groundbreaking live album At Folsom Prison.

In addition to faithfully performing Cash's music, Garner shares personal insights and stories about the legendary artist throughout the evening. His passion for Johnny Cash began at age 12 and grew even stronger after seeing Cash perform live and meeting him backstage.

'Garner and his band give concertgoers their money's worth. This act will not disappoint the people who wish to resurrect that classic Johnny Cash voice and rhythm,' said journalist Gene Beley, who traveled with Johnny Cash's entourage at the original Folsom Prison concert.

Garner's show has become the most recorded and published Johnny Cash tribute production in the United States, with three full-length albums released and performances spanning coast to coast.

The band features James Garner – Lead vocals, rhythm guitar, Reggie Gay – Lead guitar, vocals, Chris Akin – Bass, vocals, and Nick Auriemmo – Drums.

This event is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers and Raue Center For The Arts, supporting vital community service initiatives and arts programming in the region. Don't miss an evening honoring the music, stories, and spirit of Johnny Cash.

Tickets start at $54*. RaueNOW Members tickets start at $35* (Members save 30% with no per-ticket fee!) *All-in pricing includes a $4 per-ticket box office fee. An $8 processing fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order. Tickets may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake, IL.

About Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers

The Rotary Club of Crystal Lake Dawnbreakers is a dedicated group of community leaders committed to making a positive impact locally and globally through service, fundraising, and outreach. As part of Rotary International, the Dawnbreakers support initiatives focused on education, health, and community development, while fostering connections that strengthen the Crystal Lake community. Through events like Rotary Rocks the Raue, the club continues to support the arts and invest in programs that enrich the lives of others.

About Raue Center For The Arts

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts. For over 20 years, Raue Center has delivered high-quality, accessible, and affordable programming for the community. Located in the heart of historic downtown Crystal Lake, Illinois, this beautifully restored 1920s-era theatre—named for benefactor Lucile Raue—serves as a regional hub for the performing arts.

A proud member of the League of Historic American Theatres, Raue Center is recognized as one of the nation's finest examples of restored theatre art and décor. The intimate 750-seat venue has welcomed celebrated performers, Broadway productions, musicians, comedians, and artists, becoming a cultural destination and community gathering place.

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