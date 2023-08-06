JAM Orchestra and Imprint Music to Present THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME In Concert

This one-day-only event will take place on August 19, 2023, offering two performances at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM.

By: Aug. 06, 2023

The JAM Orchestra and Imprint Music will present their highly anticipated concert performance of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." This one-day-only event will take place on August 19, 2023, offering two performances at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM at the picturesque Glenview Community Church, located at 1000 Elm St., Glenview.

Under the masterful direction of Artistic Director & Conductor Aaron Kaplan from JAM Orchestra, and the seasoned leadership of Artistic Director Martin G. Sirvatka from Imprint Music, audiences will be transported to the enchanting world of 15th century Paris through a compelling fusion of orchestral grandeur, choral prowess, and brilliant solo performances.

From the Oscar-winning team of Alan Menken (music) and Stephen Schwartz (lyrics), The Hunchback of Notre Dame musical is a lush retelling of Victor Hugo's epic story of love, acceptance, and what it means to be a hero. Based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the beloved Disney animated feature, The Hunchback of Notre Dame showcases the film's Oscar-nominated score as well as new songs by Menken and Schwartz. Peter Parnell's new book embraces story theater and returns to the source material, featuring verbatim passages from Hugo's gothic novel.

"The Hunchback of Notre Dame" Concert Presentation promises to be an immersive experience in a grand venue, featuring a stellar cast of soloists, including Tim Kirby as Quasimodo, Aurora Penepacker as Esmerelda, Troy Ossey as Dom Claude Frollo, Cordell Cooper as Captain Phoebus de Martin, and Trent Snyder as Clopin Trouillefou.

The cast also features Kim Borland, Alexis Ekeberg, Lisa Fasana, Hannah Kelley, Amanda Sirvatka, Colb Uhlemann, Katelyn Ornduff, Tom Longaker, Laura Glyda, Ben Kaylish, Lisa Petitte, Kristen Rossini, Demetri Kotsinis, Kevin Moss, AnnMarie Hardin, Amy Hebel, Julie Hochman, Amanda Kardos, Nicki Padron-Glass, Robert Shellard, Katie Teper, and Jess Baraca.

The 25-piece JAM Orchestra is composed of some of Chicagoland's finest musicians.

"We're so excited to present this epic score in its full symphonic splendor with our 25-piece orchestra, steller soloists and a cast of 27 exceptional singers. The Glenview Community Church is such a beautiful and appropriate setting for this concert presentation of one of my favorite musicals, I can't wait!" says Aaron Kaplan.

Aaron Kaplan, Artistic Director and Conductor of JAM orchestra, is a versatile musician with roles as conductor, cellist, and music educator. He leads the JAM Orchestra, conducts various orchestras, teaches, arranges, and advocates for musical theater. He's also an accomplished cellist and has conducted internationally.

Mr. Sirvatka, director of Imprint Music, a distinguished educator and musical genius, has contributed immeasurably to the world of music through his transformative arrangements. His outstanding career in music education, including his role as the choir director and Instructional Supervisor of the Fine Arts department at Glenbrook South High School, attests to his dedication and passion for the craft. Over the years, Mr. Sirvatka's contributions have been recognized with accolades, including the Glenbrook South Distinguished Teacher of the Year award and the National 2008 GRAMMY Signature School title for Glenbrook South's exceptional music department.

Join us at this unique musical experience on August 19, 2023. Tickets are available at $26 for Adults and $21 for Students. Secure your seats now atClick Here to be a part of this epic musical journey.




