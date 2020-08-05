It's Showtime Theatre to Premiere Virtual Talent Show

The It’s Showtime Theatre Virtual Talent Show features duets by Aly Blackwell and Jeff Harding, Chris and Izzy Griffin and more.

To bring entertainment to audiences stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, It's Showtime Theatre of Huntley, the resident theater group of the Huntley Park District, is premiering a Virtual Talent Show on the park district YouTube channel located on the web at https://bit.ly/ShowtimeVirtualTalentShow. The video will also be available on the It's Showtime Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ShowtimeHuntley.

"We live in a new normal," explains It's Showtime founder Rikki Lee Travolta. "It's not safe yet to open theaters but people still need to be entertained. It's Showtime Theatre's virtual talent show will bring the artistic gifts of actors from across Chicagoland into the homes of theater fans around the world."

The It's Showtime Theatre Virtual Talent Show features duets by Aly Blackwell and Jeff Harding, Chris and Izzy Griffin, Kristen Morey and Robyn Brown, and Gianah Tomczak and Liam Bell; monologues by Shannon Mayhall and Rikki Lee Travolta; solo songs by Christopher Plotts, Colleen Sye, Eddie Allegretti, Emma Overmyer, Ethan Sherman, Lara Bell, Sammy Cruz, Shawn Dunham, Stephen McKenzie, and Travis Greuel; a short film by April Noel; and staged production numbers from Christy Sturm and Rikki Lee Travolta.

"The talent level of the submissions we received is through the roof," praises Travolta. "We are excited to bring the talents of these artists into homes across the country."

Short clips of each participating act are woven together to present a full talent show experience, thanks to the technical talents of Advisory Committee member Christopher Plotts. Viewers of the talent show can then choose to watch the full clips of any of the acts that impressed them.

It's Showtime Theatre of Huntley had been scheduled to bring a full season of theatrical entertainment to the Cosman Theater this year including School House Rock Live Jr. from director/choreographer Shannon Lee Day and music director James Gritschke , William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing from director Roger Zawacki, and I Hate Hamlet from director Gina Belt-Daniels. Due to quarantining and social distancing, the season has been moved to 2021.

"It's Showtime Theatre of Huntley is committed to bringing great entertainment to the community," states Travolta. "We hope the It's Showtime Theatre Virtual Talent Show is just the right medicine for those stuck at home."

