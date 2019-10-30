Iris Sowlat, Athanasia Sawicz, and Switchboard Ensemble Present CLIMATE CHANGE THEATRE ACTION

Iris Sowlat, Athanasia Sawicz, and Switchboard Ensemble present the Chicago installment of Climate Change Theatre Action (CCTA), a worldwide series of readings and performances of short plays presented biennially through NoPassport Theatre Alliance & Press, Theatre Without Borders, The Center for Sustainable Practice in the Arts, and The Arctic Cycle.

This year's CCTA will be at The Martin from November 22 to 24 and will feature fully-staged new plays created by local and International Artists, poetry, visual art, and more.

The mission is to share, converse, and generate ideas about our changing climate and how we can work together to form a better future for our planet.

This event will also include free Voter Registration from the League of Women Voters.

Performance Dates, Times & Location:

Friday & Saturday, November 22 & 23 at 7:00pm Sunday, November 24 at 2:00pm

The Martin Located at 2515 W. North Avenue, Chicago IL

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased either online or at the door TICKETING LINK

Featured Plays:

It Starts With Me By Chantal Bilodeau Directed by Iris Sowlat

Steamy Session in a Singapore Spa By Damon Chua Directed by Athanasia Sawicz

Scattershot Written & Directed by Angeli Primlani

Two Voices By Brian Dykstra Directed by James Anthony

The Butterfly That Persisted By Lana I. Nasser Directed by Jena Sugai

Ice Flow By Phillip Braithewaite Directed by Hannah Baker

A Letter from the Ocean By Caridad Svich Directed by Cal Walker

A to-be-announced play directed by Aliza Feder

Switchboard Ensemble is a theatre ensemble whose mission is to foster creative excellence by providing a nurturing space for artists to collaborate.

NoPassport was founded by playwright Caridad Svich in 2003. It is an unincorporated, artist-driven, grass-roots theatre alliance & press devoted to cross-cultural, Pan-American performance, theory, action, advocacy, and publication.

The Arctic Cycle uses theatre to foster dialogue about our global climate crisis, create an empowering vision of the future, and inspire people to take action. Operating on the principle that complex problems must be addressed through collaborative efforts, we work with artists across disciplines and geographic borders, solicit input from earth and social scientists, and actively seek community and educational partners.

The Center for Sustainable Practice in the Arts (CSPA) views sustainability as the intersection of environmental balance, social equity, economic stability and a strengthened cultural infrastructure. Seeing itself as evolved out of the principles of the 1987 Brundtland Report and 1992 Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit, the CSPA aligns itself with the policies of Agenda 21 for Culture as a resource to artists and art organizations.

Theatre Without Borders (TWB) is a grass-roots network of International Artists, theatres, and organizations that share a common interest in international exchange. TWB' community comprised of a wide-spectrum of individual volunteers around the world who meet irregularly and communicate primarily through the Internet and our website. Ideas are generated and then implemented by the group. We start with a need and respond to that need.





