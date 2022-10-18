Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Interrobang and Rivendell Theatres Announce A MILE IN THE DARK Next Month

Performances run November 10 – December 11, 2022 at Rivendell Theatre.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Interrobang Theatre Project (ITP) and Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (RTE) will present the world premiere of Emily Schwend's riveting new drama A Mile in The Dark, directed by ITP Artistic Director and Rivendell Theatre Ensemble member Georgette Verdin*^, playing November 10 - December 11, 2022 at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave. in Chicago's Edgewater neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at rivendelltheatre.org and interrobangtheatreproject.org or by calling (773) 334-7728. The press opening is Monday, November 14 at 7 pm.

The cast includes ITP Ensemble Members Laura Berner Taylor* and Matthew Martinez Hannon* and RTE Ensemble Member Keith Kupferer^+ with Liz Sharpe and William Rose.

Jess's stepmother Carol was a cheerful woman whose unexpected passing has left Jess searching for answers. Can something in Carol's life explain her untimely death? A Mile in the Dark is about the people we think we know but don't and the hard truth sitting in plain sight.

Director Georgette Verdin comments, "My introduction to Emily Schwend's work was through her award-winning play Utility, which I was fortunate enough to direct for Interrobang in the spring of 2019. Upon closing that successful run, I immediately started to dream up another collaboration with Emily. We settled on a world premiere of her play A Mile in The Dark, which was originally slated to be produced in Interrobang's 2020-2021 season. It is my great pleasure to have Interrobang and Rivendell joining forces to finally bring this piece to life. Unsettling questions are ablaze in A Mile in The Dark. Emily's self-described brand of eerie-naturalism pervades every aspect of this story to chilling effect. In this digital age, art can sometimes feel like a desperate grasping for dwindling attention spans, yet Emily's deft use of language and subtext, measured pace, and nuanced characters are on singular display in A Mile in The Dark."

The production team includes Lindsay Mummert (Scenic Designer), Gregory Graham (Costume Designer), Eric Watkins (Lighting Designer), Erik Siegling (Sound Designer), Richie Vavrina (Production Manager), Evan Sposato (Technical Director) and Wendye Clarendon* (stage manager).

COVID safety: Masking is required at all performances.

Denotes *Interrobang Ensemble member ^Rivendell Theatre Ensemble member +Member of Actors' Equity Association (AEA)



