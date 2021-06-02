Interrobang Theatre Project's DINGLEBERRIES Begins Streaming June 24

Interrobang Theatre Project will conclude its eleventh season with the streaming world premiere of Dingleberries, a dark comedy written by Susan Chenet and directed by Managing Artistic Director Georgette Verdin.

Dingleberries will stream via BroadwayWorld from June 24 - July 18, 2021. Tickets ($15) will go on sale shortly at interrobangtheatreproject.org. Note: the opening performance on June 24 will stream at 7 pm central; all subsequent performances will be available on demand.

Dingleberries features Salar Ardebili* (Geoffrey/Michael), Matthew Martinez Hannon* (Jay/Bob), Charles McNeely III (Phil/Coach Jones), Aaron Spencer (David/Buddy) and Laura Berner Taylor* (Jonie).

Jonie, a middle school theatre teacher, is standing at the threshold of her playwriting dreams when a regional company selects her new, avant-garde work to debut. Rehearsals seem to be going smoothly until the week before previews when she receives a video call from the artistic director. What happens next would be funny if it weren't so sad. This crappy comedy is based on actual events.

The production team includes Megan Love (video editor), LaVisa Angela Williams* (costume design), Richie Vavrina* (production manager) and Shawn Galligan* (stage manager).

*Denotes Interrobang Theatre Project Ensemble Member or Artistic Associate.