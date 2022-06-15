ImagineNation Theatre Presents CHICAGO: High School Edition

A captivating show filled with murder, greed, corruption, violence, exploitation, adultery, and treachery, ImagineNation Theatre will dazzle audiences this weekend as they perform the live musical production of CHICAGO: High School Edition at The Woodlands College Park High School.

"Come on, babe, why don't we paint the town? And all that jazz" ("All That Jazz"). Winner of multiple Tony Awards and still celebrated on Broadway, CHICAGO is the musical that has everything you want to see in a show. It's a timeless, universal tale of fame and fortune with one outstanding, shimmy shaking song after another and the most showstopping dancing that you've ever seen. It has it all, and ImagineNation Theatre's cast brings it to life in a way that will leave you wanting more.

Director Ray Pereira explains: "What makes this cast unique from others is how they embraced the challenge of delivering this production. The cast fully invested themselves in not only learning and performing the intricate dancing, but also doing extensive research and stretching their minds to fully deliver the story and vision of CHICAGO."

For one weekend only, June 17th - 19th, audience members will be transported back in time to the Windy City's roaring twenties as they witness the provocative story of two rival vaudevillian murderesses locked up in Cook County Jail.

A high energy, jazzy Broadway-style show, eTickets are available now for only $19 at www.imaginenationtheatre.com. Students under age 18 and Seniors 65+ are eligible for a discounted ticket price of $14. Tickets will be offered at the door for $21 per Adult ages 18-64 and $15 per Student under 18 and Seniors 65+.

While ImagineNation Theatre welcomes all to come enjoy CHICAGO, the director wants everyone to be aware that this is a PG-13 show. While the High School Edition removes some of the most disturbing language and strongest sexual references, the content may still not be suitable for very young audience members.

The motto of ImagineNation Theatre is, "Dream. Love. Believe. Together On Stage." Come to The Woodlands College Park High School this weekend and see that in action. You don't want to miss it! For more information, please visit www.imaginenationtheatre.com.