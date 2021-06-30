Illinois Artists Mobilize to Support Community Vaccination Efforts

As restrictions are lifted, the arts and culture sector in Illinois recognizes that continuing to get their audiences and communities vaccinated is important for safely getting back to in-person arts activities. Artists in 24 regions across Illinois are creating over 72 pro-vaccination projects this summer as vaccines are now widely available.

" All Artists want to get back on stage and in front of a live audience, All of the artists we have worked with have been vaccinated and appreciated the safety protocols. Every artist has encouraged the audience to consider safety and to get vaccinated. " says Kyle Schneider, Raue Center Producer.

"As Raue Center prepares for the unveiling of our new outdoor performance venue, we want everyone in McHenry County to get vaccinated!! Over the next week we'll announce our new Raue Arts on the Green initiative at St. Mary's which will include Grammy winners and regional favorites as well as Shakespeare! All of our Artists want to come back to packed, sold out houses-but we need your help! Get Vaccinated!!" Richard Kuranda, CEO

Getting vaccinated this summer is especially important to our local creative sector. Even as the state entered into Phase 5 on June 11, lifting restrictions on restaurants and businesses, many cultural centers and venues remain closed and are still dealing with capacity-limits and project decreased revenue due to continued social-distancing requirements.

These projects are made possible by a collaboration between Arts Alliance Illinois and Raue Center.

Participating regions include: Aurora, Bloomington, Carbondale, Centralia, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur, DuPage County, East St. Louis, Elgin, Evanston, Galena, Galesburg, Joliet, Lake County, Mattoon, McHenry County, Oak Park, Peoria, Quad Cities, Quincy, Rockford, South East Suburban Chicago (Dolton, Calumet City, Lansing), South Suburban Chicago and Springfield.