Idle Muse Hosts Post-Show Discussion With Playwright Paula Kamen, Representative Kelly M. Cassidy and Jane Members

Idle Muse Theatre Company’s Jeff-Recommended Jane: Abortion and the Underground, written by Paula Kamen and directed by Morgan Manasa, now playing through October 15, at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W. Catalpa Ave., hosts a post-show discussion Sunday, Oct. 1 immediately following the 3 p.m. matinee performance. The post-show discussion is free and seating is limited. The production’s running time, including the intermission, is 2 hours and 10 minutes. Tickets for the October 1 performance or for any other performance of Jane: Abortion and the Underground are available at IdleMuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.

The post-show discussion for Idle Muse Theatre Company’s Jeff-recommended production will focus on Jane’s history and the current state of abortion rights. The panel includes:

Representative Kelly M. Cassidy - 14th District

Jane: Abortion and the Underground Playwright Paula Kamen,

Jane Members Jeanne Galatzer Levy and Eileen Smith.

ABOUT JANE: ABORTION AND THE UNDERGROUND

"Jane" was the code name for an underground service in Chicago, run by a collective of housewives and students, that brought safe and affordable abortions to 11,000 women from 1969 to 1973. Based on interviews with the women who ran this legendary organization before Roe v. Wade, Jane: Abortion and the Underground tells the stories of the fight for freedom over their bodies that continues today.



Jane: Abortion and the Underground has been produced around the country by theater companies and colleges. In 2022, (HBO) MAX (previously HBO) premiered the documentary, “The Janes,” produced by the son of Jane member Judith Arcana, Daniel Arcana, to which playwright Kamen contributed a source, Crystal, from her play research. In the fall of 2019, a NYC off-Broadway celebrity reading of the play was held with Ana Gasteyer, Monique Coleman, Kathy Najimy, Cynthia Nixon and others.

The performance schedule for Jane: Abortion and the Underground is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. General admission tickets are $20, $15, students and seniors and $10 for Thursday Industry Nights at IdleMuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438

ABOUT IDLE MUSE THEATRE COMPANY

Idle Muse Theatre Company’s mission is to produce theatre that is transporting, timely and true. The company was established in 2006 by theatre artists interested in exploring the relationship between individuals and the worlds they inhabit. Seeking to create production opportunities for themselves and other artists, they established a modern ‘guild’ of players and environment where theatre artists of different experiences and backgrounds could develop their craft. Today, IMTC remains focused on the following core values:

Transporting: We believe that great theatre removes both audience members and artists from their respective reality and transports them to another world.

Timely: We believe that human connection can be accomplished through meaningful, relevant, and accessible storytelling here and now.

True: We believe in unflinching honesty in the playing and storytelling.

In 2022, Idle Muse Theatre Company also began a profit share model with artists and team members for each production. In addition to any stipend or payment for services, a full 50% of all box office revenue is reserved and divided evenly among the cast and production team.

COVID policy: At this time, Idle Muse is not requiring masks or proof of vaccination from audience members. However, Idle Muse is continuing to monitor the evolving public health situation and will update this guidance as necessary to protect the safety of our audience, cast and production team.