Idle Muse Announces World Premiere Of UPON THIS SHORE: A TALE OF PERICLES AND THE DAUGHTERS OF TYRE

Idle Muse Theatre Company has announced the cast for its world premiere production of Upon This Shore: A Tale of Pericles and the Daughters of Tyre, adapted and directed by Artistic Director Evan Jackson, March 3 - April 3 at The Edge Off-Broadway Theater, 1133 W Catalpa Ave.

"Best for Winter, our last adapted Shakespeare production before the pandemic, represented a process through which Idle Muse began to explore a path forward in a world deeply affected by widespread abuses and loss," said Jackson. "My hope is that Upon this Shore: A Tale of Pericles and the Daughters of Tyre will be a similar process through which we can explore the work of reuniting after a long separation, both as a company and as a community."

This new adaptation of Shakespeare's Pericles, Prince of Tyre is a story about being shipwrecked-over and over again. It's about those cast reeling, broken against strange shores by unfeeling and inexorable forces, separated from everyone and everything they know. But it's also about reaching: reaching across the divide to those who have been taken, casting off again to find them...risking being broken again and finally swallowed by the depths. Believing there's a shore on the other side where a light has been left on for you. It's about the trail of kindnesses we leave behind to light the way home.

The cast includes Brendan Hutt, (Pericles); Mara Kovacevic, (Thaisa); Watson Swift, (Simonides/Antiochus); Elizabeth MacDougald (Cerimas), Xavier Lagunas (Thaliard), Jennifer Mohr (Lysimacha); Laura Jones Macknin, (Helicanas); Morgan Manasa, (Captain/Bawd); Linsey Falls, (Escanes/Pander); Kade Cox, (Cleon); Christina Renee Jones, (Dyonyza); Caty Gordon, (Marina); Erik Schnitger (Bolt) and Ross Compton, (understudy Simonides/Antiochus).

The creative team includes Evan Jackson (director); Libby Beyreis, (fight choreographer); Jennifer L. Mickelson, (intimacy designer); Laura Wiley, (lighting & projection designer); Kati Lechner, (music director); L.J. Luthringer, (music & sound designer); Jessie Gowens, (costume designer); Tristan Brandon, (properties designer/literary manager/dramaturg); Carrie Hardin, (speech & dialect coach); Becky Warner, (stage manager); Shellie DiSalvo, (production manager) and Michael Dalberg, (board member at large).

The performance schedule for Upon This Shore... includes two preview performances Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m. The performance schedule is Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale and are $20, general admission; $15, students and seniors and $10 for Thursday Industry Nights at idlemuse.org or the Idle Muse Theatre Company Box Office, 773.340.9438.