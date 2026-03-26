I KILLED ANDY BREITBART Will Return To Chicago For Limited Three-Week Run

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I Killed Andy Breitbart will return to Chicago for a limited three-week engagement at The Apollo Theater Studio, running Saturdays at 5:30 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. from May 2 through May 17. The 75-minute solo show is written and performed by Pam Dickler and directed by Drew Martin.

The production examines events from 2012, when Andrew Breitbart, founder of Breitbart.com, wrote about Terrapin Theatre’s 1998 production of The Love Song of Saul Alinsky, which featured a post-show panel with then-State Senator Barack Obama. The piece follows what happened after that publication, as the theater company’s producer became the focus of attention amid efforts tied to the 2012 presidential election.

Originally developed in association with Stage Left Theatre’s New Play Development program, the work was first presented in November 2024 at SOLO SUNDAY, followed by additional runs at The Apollo Theater and the Philadelphia Fringe in September 2025.

The return engagement will take place at The Apollo Theater Studio, located at 2550 N. Lincoln Avenue in Chicago. Parking is available via paid lot and street options. The venue is located down several steps and is not wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are $25 and available at www.ticketmaster.com.