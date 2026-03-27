GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON To Play Chicago’s Apollo Theater

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

GOING BACHARACH: THE SONGS OF AN ICON will play Chicago’s Apollo Theater, located at 2550 N. Lincoln Ave., from April 21 through May 17. The production is conceived and produced by Jack Lewin and directed by Tony Award winner David Zippel, with the original New York cast and creative team.

The musical revue features songs by Burt Bacharach, including “Alfie,” “Close to You,” “What the World Needs Now,” and “That’s What Friends Are For.” The Chicago engagement follows the show’s New York run at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater.

Cast and Creative Team

The cast includes Hilary Kole, John Pagano, Ta-Tynisa Wilson, and Adrian Galante, who also serves as music director and leads a five-piece band.

The production is co-created by Will Friedwald, Adrian Galante, Tedd Firth, and Jack Lewin. Arrangements and orchestrations are by Galante, with musical supervision by Tedd Firth. Scenic design is by Christopher and Justin Swader, costume design by Frank Cazares, and lighting and sound design by Matt Berman. General management is by Visceral Entertainment.

Performance Schedule

Preview performances will take place April 21–26, including evening and matinee performances. The press performance is scheduled for April 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The regular performance schedule includes Wednesday matinee and evening performances, evening performances Thursday through Friday, and matinee and evening performances on Saturdays and Sundays.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $49 to $99, with VIP cabaret table seating available for $139. Discounted pricing is available for preview performances April 21–26. Tickets may be purchased at goingbacharach.com.