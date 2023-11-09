Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards

Hyde Park School of Dance to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

The production will run from December 8-10.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press! Photo 1 Video: First Look! Jerry Mitchell-Directed BOOP! THE MUSICAL Meets The Press!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Chicago Awards
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Hyde Park School of Dance to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

Celebrating 30 years of training, performance, and community, Hyde Park School of Dance brings together fans of ballet, modern, and hip hop with its annual presentation of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. Performances are December 8–10 at Mandel Hall on the University of Chicago campus, 1131 E. 57th Street, Chicago.
 
The performance, featuring more than 200 dancers, is staged by HPSD Founding Artistic Director August Tye, longtime ballet mistress for Lyric Opera of Chicago, along with 11 choreographers. HPSD takes a spin on the classic show with a narrated production throughout the 75 minutes, while adding genres such as tap and acro dance. Also special to this production is a breakdance battle to showcase the range of dance genres the school offers while sending a message of peace—instead of battling with swords, mice and soldiers tap into the power of hip hop to work out their differences through creative self-expression. The cast includes weekly students and members of the school's pre-professional Studio Company.

“The Nutcracker 2023 marks our 30th Anniversary,” said Tye. “Last year was our first in-person show since before the pandemic, and that palpable energy and excitement is carrying over. In fact, we had a record turnout for this year's auditions, and we are elated to accept each and every dancer in our production. We are also thrilled to continue our African dance scene as a highlight of the many countries we celebrate in The Nutcracker. Our Chinese Dance will feature all-new traditional Chinese dance choreographed by guest artist Angela Tam, artistic director of Yin He Dance. We are happy to maintain our reputation of bringing the tradition of The Nutcracker to the stage while innovatively updating the program for a modern-day audience to enjoy and appreciate.”
 
Also notable this year is the return of HPSD's Young Dancers Holiday Pre Show, occurring prior to both performances on Saturday, December 9. On opening night, December 8, HPSD welcomes world-renowned steppers David and Laura Shareef for a Steppin' Pre Show.
 
The production also features surprise cameos by local VIPs in the larger-than-life role of Mother Ginger. To date. this year's guest performers include HPSD's new executive director Tarah Ortiz Durnbaugh and former executive director LaWanda May, with more to be named soon. Previous guest performers have included Hyde Park Bank Assistant Vice President and Business Development Officer Caprice Lindsay, Hyde Park Herald Editor Daschell Phillips, Montgomery Place board chair Mike McGarry, former Kenwood Academy High School Principal Dr. Gregory Jones, 5th Ward Alderperson Leslie Hairston, former State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet, and Court Theatre Artistic Director Charles Newell.

The Nutcracker takes place Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m.;
Saturday, December 9 at 1 and 6 p.m.;
and Sunday, December 10 at 2 p.m.
at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th Street, in Chicago.
General admission is $35 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+),
$13 for children ages 6–18 and college students with school ID,
and free for children 5 and younger.
Special $45 reserved section tickets is available for all ages.
Tickets are available at 773-493-8498 or
hydeparkdance.org/nutcracker.

Hyde Park School of Dance

Founded in 1993 as the Hyde Park School of Ballet, Hyde Park School of Dance is a 501(c)3 non-profit providing opportunities for students of all ages and abilities to study, perform, and create classical and contemporary dance at the highest levels of discipline and artistry within a community dedicated to the welcoming inclusion of dancers of all races, religions, body types, genders, sexual orientations, and family income backgrounds. Led by Founding Artistic Director August Tye, Hyde Park School of Dance is committed to offering children the chance to experience the empowering rewards of self-discipline, hard work, and collaboration in a diverse and supportive environment, cultivating a love of dance and a strength of body, mind, and character that will benefit students throughout their lives.

Photo credit: Marc Monaghan






RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival To Take Place January 18-28 Photo
6th Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival To Take Place January 18-28

​In 2024, the Chicago Puppet Fest will span 11 days and dozens of Chicago venues, featuring an international pageant of puppet artists sharing more than 100 puppetry activities including all ages spectacle shows, intimate works on small stages, even an adults-only, late night puppet cabaret.

2
Jazz Artist Tammy McCann And Musicians Return To Nichols Concert Hall With A JAZZ CHRISTMA Photo
Jazz Artist Tammy McCann And Musicians Return To Nichols Concert Hall With A JAZZ CHRISTMAS, December 16

To celebrate the holidays, the Music Institute of Chicago presents jazz vocalist and Artist-in-Residence Tammy McCann performing “A Jazz Christmas” Saturday, December 16 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue in downtown Evanston.

3
Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For SHREK: THE MUSICAL, December 21 - Photo
Music Theater Works Announces Cast And Creative Team For SHREK: THE MUSICAL, December 21 - 31

Music Theater Works, currently presenting Lerner & Loewe’s Brigadoon through November 12,is proud to announce the cast and creative team for the final production of its 2023 season, Shrek: The Musical, in the Center Theatre at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts In Skokie, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, December 21 – December 31.

4
The Den Theatre Hosts 2023 GAZELLIES: A Comedy Awards Show, January 4 Photo
The Den Theatre Hosts 2023 GAZELLIES: A Comedy Awards Show, January 4

The Den Theatre has announced The 2nd Annual Comedy Gazelle Awards will, for the first time, be hosted on The Heath Mainstage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric Video
Lawrence Brownlee Talks Tonio's Journey in THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT at Lyric
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT Video
Watch a Trailer for Lyric Opera of Chicago's Production of Donizetti's THE DAUGHTER OF THE REGIMENT
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Video
Watch Tiffany T. Taylor in New Promo for Paramount Theatre's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Assassins in Chicago Assassins
That’s Entertainment Performing Arts (10/21-11/12)Tracker
Company in Chicago Company
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/31-11/12)
Sir Andrew Conducts Handel’s Messiah in Chicago Sir Andrew Conducts Handel’s Messiah
Chicago Symphony Center (12/21-12/03)
Jackyl With Special Guest Mockstar in Chicago Jackyl With Special Guest Mockstar
Arcada Theatre (11/24-11/24)
Trailblazing Women of Country in Chicago Trailblazing Women of Country
ECC Arts Center (4/05-4/05)
Bachelors of Broadway in Chicago Bachelors of Broadway
ECC Arts Center (3/16-3/16)
Live Comedy at Laugh Factory in Chicago Live Comedy at Laugh Factory
Laugh Factory Chicago (9/09-12/25)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Chicago Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Coronado Performing Arts Center (2/06-2/06)
Books on the Chopping Block in Chicago Books on the Chopping Block
City Lit Theater (9/27-11/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You