Hyde Park School of Dance to Present THE NUTCRACKER in December

Celebrating 30 years of training, performance, and community, Hyde Park School of Dance brings together fans of ballet, modern, and hip hop with its annual presentation of Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. Performances are December 8–10 at Mandel Hall on the University of Chicago campus, 1131 E. 57th Street, Chicago.



The performance, featuring more than 200 dancers, is staged by HPSD Founding Artistic Director August Tye, longtime ballet mistress for Lyric Opera of Chicago, along with 11 choreographers. HPSD takes a spin on the classic show with a narrated production throughout the 75 minutes, while adding genres such as tap and acro dance. Also special to this production is a breakdance battle to showcase the range of dance genres the school offers while sending a message of peace—instead of battling with swords, mice and soldiers tap into the power of hip hop to work out their differences through creative self-expression. The cast includes weekly students and members of the school's pre-professional Studio Company.

“The Nutcracker 2023 marks our 30th Anniversary,” said Tye. “Last year was our first in-person show since before the pandemic, and that palpable energy and excitement is carrying over. In fact, we had a record turnout for this year's auditions, and we are elated to accept each and every dancer in our production. We are also thrilled to continue our African dance scene as a highlight of the many countries we celebrate in The Nutcracker. Our Chinese Dance will feature all-new traditional Chinese dance choreographed by guest artist Angela Tam, artistic director of Yin He Dance. We are happy to maintain our reputation of bringing the tradition of The Nutcracker to the stage while innovatively updating the program for a modern-day audience to enjoy and appreciate.”



Also notable this year is the return of HPSD's Young Dancers Holiday Pre Show, occurring prior to both performances on Saturday, December 9. On opening night, December 8, HPSD welcomes world-renowned steppers David and Laura Shareef for a Steppin' Pre Show.



The production also features surprise cameos by local VIPs in the larger-than-life role of Mother Ginger. To date. this year's guest performers include HPSD's new executive director Tarah Ortiz Durnbaugh and former executive director LaWanda May, with more to be named soon. Previous guest performers have included Hyde Park Bank Assistant Vice President and Business Development Officer Caprice Lindsay, Hyde Park Herald Editor Daschell Phillips, Montgomery Place board chair Mike McGarry, former Kenwood Academy High School Principal Dr. Gregory Jones, 5th Ward Alderperson Leslie Hairston, former State Representative Kimberly DuBuclet, and Court Theatre Artistic Director Charles Newell.

The Nutcracker takes place Friday, December 8 at 7 p.m.;

Saturday, December 9 at 1 and 6 p.m.;

and Sunday, December 10 at 2 p.m.

at Mandel Hall, 1131 E. 57th Street, in Chicago.

General admission is $35 for adults, $25 for seniors (65+),

$13 for children ages 6–18 and college students with school ID,

and free for children 5 and younger.

Special $45 reserved section tickets is available for all ages.

Tickets are available at 773-493-8498 or

hydeparkdance.org/nutcracker.

Hyde Park School of Dance

Founded in 1993 as the Hyde Park School of Ballet, Hyde Park School of Dance is a 501(c)3 non-profit providing opportunities for students of all ages and abilities to study, perform, and create classical and contemporary dance at the highest levels of discipline and artistry within a community dedicated to the welcoming inclusion of dancers of all races, religions, body types, genders, sexual orientations, and family income backgrounds. Led by Founding Artistic Director August Tye, Hyde Park School of Dance is committed to offering children the chance to experience the empowering rewards of self-discipline, hard work, and collaboration in a diverse and supportive environment, cultivating a love of dance and a strength of body, mind, and character that will benefit students throughout their lives.

Photo credit: Marc Monaghan