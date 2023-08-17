Hyde Park School Of Dance Kicks Off A YEAR OF PERFORMANCES In Honor Of 30th Anniversary

Aug. 17, 2023

As part of HPSD's "A Year of Performances" to launch their 30th anniversary year, running from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, productions of "The Nutcracker" and "Alice in Wonderland," as well as the annual Spring Concert showcase, will have performances in the winter and springtime, respectively. Throughout the year, smaller performances at local locations such as the Hyde Park Farmer's Market, the Children's Book Fair of Hyde Park, and the University Symphony Orchestra Halloween Concert at Mandel Hall will also occur.

Hyde Park School of Dance brought "The Circle of Life" to the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts on August 4 with two performances of the acclaimed Disney's Lion King Jr. musical production.

HPSD Founding Artistic Director, August Tye, who also serves as Ballet Mistress at the Lyric Opera of Chicago, and Ayo Alston, Executive/Artistic Director at the diasporic African drum and dance performing organization, Ayodele Drum & Dance, fused their respective creative expertise to create a unique, holistic, culturally-relevant show with dancers ranging from ages 3 to 18.

Choreographers and instructors include the following HPSD faculty: Tristan Bruns (tap), Amber Echols (ballet, jazz, hip hop, and acro dance), Robin Gayle (ballet), Ethan Kirschbaum (modern), Allyson Ratliff (ballet and pointe), Anna Sawyer (ballet and modern), Jane Sawyer (ballet and modern). Jonathan St. Clair (breaking), Emma Thomas (ballet), Mark Vaughn (African), Jill Waller (ballet, jazz, and musical theatre), and Teanna Zarro (ballet and pointe).

Looking at 30 years of HPSD's legacy, the dance school now embodies an average yearly enrollment of 450 students, a faculty of over 20 experienced instructors, and 6,000 square feet of dance space, playing a vital role in the South Side arts community. From genres of dance such as ballet, acro, tap, breaking, modern, hip hop, jazz, and West African to multiple performances and teacher training programs annually, HPSD is committed to providing opportunities for any young person who wants to dance. Fall registration is open now, with classes beginning on September 7th. You can view the fall schedule at Click Here and register at hydeparkdance.org/register.




