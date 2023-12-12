Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Unveils Selections for Winter Series: Of Hope

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago has revealed program selections for Winter Series: Of Hope, the second installment of Season 46, Abundance. The engagement will include the world premieres of three unique works, alongside an encore of audience favorites, Love Infinite by Randy Duncan; and Dear Frankie by Rennie Harris. The Winter Series will be presented at the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (220 E. Chicago Ave.) Feb. 23 through March 3, 2024.

"Of Hope speaks to our anticipation and promise for the future," explains HSDC Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell. "Our Winter Series will feature three inspiring world premieres that will further shape who and where we are as a company: dynamic, broad and eclectic."

The mixed repertory Winter Series: Of Hope will serve as a breath of fresh air for audience members with a combination of inventive world premieres and beloved revivals. Program A (Feb. 23 - 25) will present an encore of Randy Duncan's Love Infinite, hailed as "athletic and balletic and crowd-pleasing" by Irene Hsiao with the Chicago Reader, along with the recent HSDC commission Dear Frankie by Doris Duke award-winner Rennie Harris. The world premiere of a new duet by Resident Artist Aszure Barton completes the program.

Program B (Feb. 29 - March 3) will feature two world premieres: Echoes of our Ancestors by acclaimed director and choreographer, Maria Torres, whose contributions have paved the way for Latinx artists, and another by HSDC alums Alice Klock and Florian Lochner, known together as FLOCK. While Klock and Lochner have individually choregraphed pieces for the company, this will be FLOCK's first work on HSDC. The program will also present another chance to experience Rennie Harris' tribute to Chicago house music, Dear Frankie.

For those interested in deepening their engagement with Hubbard Street, tickets are also on sale for the special Opening Night event on Thursday, Feb. 22: Bold Moves for Bold Voices, a fundraising event and performance that brings together rising artists and innovative leaders in our community. Led by HSDC Artistic Director Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell, the curated conversation will give audience members an inside look at the process behind creation with award-winning writer, producer and educator Tarell Alvin McCraney (Oscar-winner for Moonlight, Geffen Playhouse Artistic Director, MacArthur "Genius" Grant recipient) and acclaimed choreographer and HSDC Resident Artist Aszure Barton, whose newest work will premiere during the program.

Tickets for Season 46 Winter and Spring programs are now available by calling the Hubbard Street Box Office at 312-850-9744 ext. 5, or by visiting Click Here and range from $15 to $95. Midseason Subscription are also available for those interested in unlocking a great suite of benefits for Winter and Spring Series and beyond, and start at $52. Visit www.hubbardstreetdance.com to learn more.

Hubbard Street is grateful to Season 46: Abundance partners Athletico Physical Therapy, Chicago Athletic Clubs, and the Illinois Arts Council for their continued support.

The Season 46 Winter Series: Of Hope performance schedule is as follows:

Winter Series: Of Hope

Thursday, Feb. 23 - Sunday, March 3, 2024

at the Edlis Neeson Theater, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago

Friday, Feb. 23, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25, 3 p.m.

PROGRAM A Featuring:

Love Infinite by Randy Duncan

A World Premiere by Aszure Barton

Dear Frankie by Rennie Harris

Thursday, Feb. 29, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 1, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 2, 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 3, 3 p.m.

PROGRAM B Featuring:

Echoes of our Ancestors by Maria Torres

A World Premiere by FLOCK

Dear Frankie by Rennie Harris

About Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's mission is to bring artists, art and audiences together to enrich, engage, educate and change lives through the experience of dance.

For 46 years, Hubbard Street has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance - bringing top choreographers and works to Chicago and beyond. Hubbard Street's ever-evolving repertory, created by today's leading choreographic voices, makes them a company that dancers aspire to join and performance venues all over the world are eager to host. To date, the main company has performed globally in 19 countries and 44 U.S. states.

At home in Chicago, Hubbard Street performs 20 times a year and delivers renowned education programs in 50 classrooms across 17 Chicagoland schools. HSDC Education utilizes the choreographic process to teach essential problem-solving skills, creativity, and collaboration - expanding our reach beyond traditional concert dance audiences, ensuring that everyone has access to world-class dance and instruction.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago grew out of the Lou Conte Dance Studio in 1977, and Conte served as Artistic Director for 23 years. Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell began her tenure at the company in March 2021. In January 2022, HSDC moved to their new home in Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue.

Visit hubbardstreetdance.com for more information.