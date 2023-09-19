Hubbard Street Dance Chicago Kicks Off 46th Season and Fall Series at Harris Theater

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago (HSDC) today announced program selections for Fall Series: Of Peace, the first performances of 46th season, Abundance. The engagement will include several audience favorites alongside the company premiere of return to patience by HSDC Resident Artist Aszure Barton. The Fall Series will be presented at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance (205 E. Randolph) November 2-5, 2023.

Barton's return to patience is a mesmerizingly beautiful work that highlights the company's fluidity and technical prowess. Set to Caroline Shaw's captivating score, the dancers engage in intertwining duets and solos that evolve from within the collective ensemble. With countless awards and accolades decorating her repertoire, Barton will now be directing her talents to her three-year residency at HSDC.

"I spend so much time on the road, so to be welcomed back repeatedly to a place where we can dive deeper into the work is really valuable," said Barton about her residency with Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. "This relationship at Hubbard Street means a lot to me; I really appreciate everyone's support and the interest in the work - and the dancers are so beautiful!" About return to patience, Barton said, "It's about listening; I'm a choreographer who continually investigates and lives the practice. I spend much of my life working so I hope to create a nourishing space that facilitates growth, for myself and others, within the process. With return to patience I wanted to create just that - it is an active practice of patience."

The program will also feature Darrell Grand Moultrie's Dichotomy of a Journey, hailed as "exhilarating" by Hedy Weiss of WTTW-TV. The Fall Series also includes the joyful Coltrane's Favorite Things by Lar Lubovitch, a "gold nugget that blends the midcentury stylings of jazz master Coltrane and art iconoclast Jackson Pollock" (Lauren Warnecke, Chicago Tribune).

Tickets for Season 46 Fall, Winter and Spring programs are now available by calling the Hubbard Street Box Office at 312-850-9744 ext. 5, or by visiting hubbardstreetdance.com and range from $15 to $110. Subscriptions are also available through November 2, 2023 by visiting hubbardstreetdance.com/season-46/subscriptions/. Visit hubbardstreetdance.com to learn more.

Hubbard Street is grateful to Season 46: Abundance Season partners Athletico Physical Therapy, Chicago Athletic Clubs, and the Illinois Arts Council for their continued support.

The Season 46: Abundance performance schedule is as follows:

Fall Series: Of Peace

Thursday, November 2 - Sunday, November 5, 2023

At the Harris Theater for Music & Dance

Thursday, November 2 at 7:30 pm

Friday, November 3 at 8 pm

Saturday, November 4 at 8 pm

Sunday, November 5 at 3 pm

Program:

Dichotomy of a Journey by Darrell Grand Moultrie

Coltrane's Favorite Things by Lar Lubovitch

return to patience by Aszure Barton

About Hubbard Street Dance Chicago

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago's mission is to bring artists, art and audiences together to enrich, engage, educate and change lives through the experience of dance.

For 46 years, Hubbard Street has been one of the most original forces in contemporary dance - bringing top choreographers and works to Chicago and beyond. Hubbard Street's ever-evolving repertory, created by today's leading choreographic voices, makes them a company that dancers aspire to join and performance venues all over the world are eager to host. To date, the main company has performed globally in 19 countries and 44 U.S. states.

At home in Chicago, Hubbard Street performs 20 times a year and delivers renowned education programs in 50 classrooms across 17 Chicagoland schools. HSDC Education utilizes the choreographic process to teach essential problem-solving skills, creativity, and collaboration - expanding our reach beyond traditional concert dance audiences, ensuring that everyone has access to world-class dance and instruction.

Hubbard Street Dance Chicago grew out of the Lou Conte Dance Studio in 1977, and Conte served as Artistic Director for 23 years. Linda-Denise Fisher-Harrell began her tenure at the company in March 2021. In January 2022, HSDC moved to their new home in Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue.

Visit hubbardstreetdance.com for more information.