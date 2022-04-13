Hoenig Theatre Artist Scholarship Announces 2022 Spring Scholarship Recipients

On Tuesday, Hoenig Theatre Artist Scholarship (HTAS) announced the Spring 2022 scholarship recipients. President Ann Hoenig and members of the board are proud to announce scholarships have been awarded to seven deserving theatre artists from across the nation so far this year.

The 2022 Spring Scholarship recipients include: Summer Mays (Marymount Manhattan College), Sara Haider (The Juilliard School), Khalil Lesaldo (UNC Chapel Hill), Maggie Scrantom (The Juilliard School), DJ Pike (University of Tennessee), Miguel Urbino (Yale University), Jenna Sage (Northwestern University)

This class of scholarship recipients include actors and designers. Scenic Designer Miguel Urbino from Yale, plans to use the funds HTAS provided to purchase professional licensing for Vectorworks CAD Software and to cover the costs of the Union Exam. Juilliard actor Maggie Scrantom plans to use the generous funds from HTAS to supplement the costs of studying Action Theatre in Greece this upcoming summer as well as remounting a theatre performance that she created and directed last year titled All My Puny Sorrows.

Despite the impact of COVID-19 on the theatre industry, HTAS has remained deeply dedicated to supporting artists at different stages of their career in Theatre Arts. HTAS strives to recognize that even the most talented young artists might never get the recognition they deserve because of lack of financial resources. HTAS will offer scholarships to artists during this uncertain time as a continued commitment to support the power of theatre.

About Hoenig Theatre Artist Scholarship

The Hoenig Theatre Artist Scholarship was established in 1992 by Ann Hoenig and Jonathan Hoenig in honor of their beloved son and brother, Stephen. Stephen was a theatre student in New York when a bizarre accident caused his untimely death at the age of 19. In establishing this scholarship, they hope to pass on Stephen's strong spirit and dedication to his craft as well as help another artist in the pursuit of their dream. The scholarship provides financial stipends to individuals working in Theatre Arts or pursuing a degree in Theatre. You must have at least completed the second semester of your college junior year.

The Scholarship is run by a lay-board and is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt charitable organization.