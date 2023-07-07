Hit Production MOTHERHOUSE Reopening At Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Fall

In Motherhouse, a young woman enlists the help of her four aunts to create an authentic eulogy for her recently deceased mother.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY; Now Extended Through August 6th Photo 1 Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 2 Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review Roundup: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY Photo 3 Reviews: Critics Sound Off On Goodman Theatre's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before Photo 4 Review: THE WHO'S TOMMY Ignites the Goodman's Stage Like Never Before

Hit Production MOTHERHOUSE Reopening At Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Fall

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (RTE), Chicago’s only Equity theatre dedicated to advancing the lives of women through the power of theatre, will remount the sold-out world premiere run of Motherhouse by RTE Ensemble member Tuckie White, directed by Azar Kazemi this fall. New tickets are now available through for the September 14-30, 2023 at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, 5779 N. Ridge Avenue in Chicago, (773) 334-7728 or Click Here.

Due to artist schedules, the limited, two-week run MUST CLOSE September 30, 3023. The cast includes RTE members Mary Cross (Tucker), Jessica Ervin (Annie), Meighan Gerachis (Weezie), Tara Mallen (Lizzie), Jane Baxter Miller (Barbie), with Andi Muriel (understudy/Annie).

In Motherhouse, a young woman enlists the help of her four aunts to create an authentic eulogy for her recently deceased mother. What begins as a small act of family solidarity quickly spirals into darkly comic chaos as they attempt to capture the spirit of the departed. Motherhouse is a wickedly funny, wickedly human story about the painful, messy momentum of grief.

Playwright Tuckie White comments, “I believe humor is invaluable in the performance, writing, and expression of stories. It is the spoonful of sugar, the release of tension, the small yet profound mercy that allows us to absorb and process narratives that explore the painful, challenging, and messy aspects of humanity. “

“For 28 years Rivendell has been committed to supporting new plays that reflect and elevate the lives of women through theatre, and Tuckie White’s provocative and wickedly funny play has done just that,” comments Artistic Director Tara Mallen. “What a tremendous feeling it is to close a wildly successful show (after two sold out extensions) knowing that a remount is just around the corner. It is a gift to have been able to work with my fellow ensemble members to bring Motherhouse to life and this opportunity to extend again, reaching even further to introduce new audiences to Tuckie’s outrageously original voice, is beyond thrilling.”

The creative team features RTE members Janice Pytel (costume design), Victoria Deiorio (sound design), Evan Sposato (production manager & technical director) and Jerre Dye (dramaturg), with Lauren M. Nichols (set design) and Gabrielle Strong (lighting design).




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Comedian Brad Williams Comes To The Den Theatre December 1 & 2 Photo
Comedian Brad Williams Comes To The Den Theatre December 1 & 2

The Den Theatre today announced a special appearance by comedian Brad Williams featuring four stand-up performances on Friday December 1 and Saturday December 2.

2
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes To The Joinery Chicago, Presented By Human Needs Theatre Project Photo
SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS Comes To The Joinery Chicago, Presented By Human Needs Theatre Project

Six strangers embark on a silent retreat in the woods, where their vows of silence collide with the achingly human need for connection. With a perfect blend of profound and humorous moments, this critically acclaimed play delves into life's biggest questions and reminds us of the power of silence in our search for meaning.

3
FOREVER SIMON & GARFUNKEL Comes to Raue Centers Arts On The Green Photo
FOREVER SIMON & GARFUNKEL Comes to Raue Center's Arts On The Green

Raue Center’s Arts On The Green presents Forever Simon & Garfunkel, celebrating the best-selling duo in rock’n’roll history with humor, soaring energy, charm, and harmony, Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 7 p.m.

4
Kokandy Productions Presents the Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical At The C Photo
Kokandy Productions' Presents the Chicago Premiere of AMERICAN PSYCHO: The Musical At The Chopin Theatre

Indulge in '80s excess and “pure, decadent pleasure” as Kokandy Productions concludes its 2023 season with the Chicago premiere of American Psycho: The Musical, directed by Producing Artistic Director Derek Van Barham, with music direction by Heidi Joosten and choreography by Breon Arzell, playing September 14 – November 26, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre Video Video: First Look at Judy Greer & Ian Barford in ANOTHER MARRIAGE at Steppenwolf Theatre
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago Video
Photos & First Look at PERSONALITY: THE LLOYD PRICE MUSICAL in Chicago
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre Video
Photos & First Look at Gavin Lee & More in THE 39 Steps at Drury Lane Theatre
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
See Highlights Of KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SOME LIKE IT HOT & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Ardent Dance Company (7/07-7/09)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WARHOL Lecture: Thomas Kiedrowski - "Andy Warhol's New York City"
McAninch Arts Center (8/31-8/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (2/16-2/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merrily We Roll Along
Invictus Theatre (6/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cymbeline - Kelvyn Park
Midsommer Flight (7/21-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Merrily We Roll Along
Invictus Theatre’s Reginald Vaughn Theatre (6/23-7/23)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Personality: The Lloyd Price Musical
Studebaker Theatre (6/02-9/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (10/06-10/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gypsy
The Marriott Theatre (8/23-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Little Red Riding Hood
Irish American Heritage Center (5/24-8/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You