Hit Production MOTHERHOUSE Reopening At Rivendell Theatre Ensemble This Fall

Rivendell Theatre Ensemble (RTE), Chicago’s only Equity theatre dedicated to advancing the lives of women through the power of theatre, will remount the sold-out world premiere run of Motherhouse by RTE Ensemble member Tuckie White, directed by Azar Kazemi this fall. New tickets are now available through for the September 14-30, 2023 at Rivendell Theatre Ensemble, 5779 N. Ridge Avenue in Chicago, (773) 334-7728 or Click Here.

Due to artist schedules, the limited, two-week run MUST CLOSE September 30, 3023. The cast includes RTE members Mary Cross (Tucker), Jessica Ervin (Annie), Meighan Gerachis (Weezie), Tara Mallen (Lizzie), Jane Baxter Miller (Barbie), with Andi Muriel (understudy/Annie).

In Motherhouse, a young woman enlists the help of her four aunts to create an authentic eulogy for her recently deceased mother. What begins as a small act of family solidarity quickly spirals into darkly comic chaos as they attempt to capture the spirit of the departed. Motherhouse is a wickedly funny, wickedly human story about the painful, messy momentum of grief.

Playwright Tuckie White comments, “I believe humor is invaluable in the performance, writing, and expression of stories. It is the spoonful of sugar, the release of tension, the small yet profound mercy that allows us to absorb and process narratives that explore the painful, challenging, and messy aspects of humanity. “

“For 28 years Rivendell has been committed to supporting new plays that reflect and elevate the lives of women through theatre, and Tuckie White’s provocative and wickedly funny play has done just that,” comments Artistic Director Tara Mallen. “What a tremendous feeling it is to close a wildly successful show (after two sold out extensions) knowing that a remount is just around the corner. It is a gift to have been able to work with my fellow ensemble members to bring Motherhouse to life and this opportunity to extend again, reaching even further to introduce new audiences to Tuckie’s outrageously original voice, is beyond thrilling.”

The creative team features RTE members Janice Pytel (costume design), Victoria Deiorio (sound design), Evan Sposato (production manager & technical director) and Jerre Dye (dramaturg), with Lauren M. Nichols (set design) and Gabrielle Strong (lighting design).