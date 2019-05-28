High Concept Labs Announces 2019 Summer Intensive Artists

High Concept Laboratories NFP (HCL), a Chicago-based artist residency, today announced that artists Nayeon Yang and Karen Christopher and Etheridge & Persighetti have been selected for HCL's Summer 2019 Intensive series.

Running from June 16 to July 31, and coinciding with HCL's Art Jam: South Fork Edition event on June 22, Summer Intensive residents will develop and perform new work out of HCL's studios, located at Mana Contemporary Chicago.

"High Concept Labs' Intensive programs provide Chicagoans an opportunity to see unique performances and installations they might not see anywhere else," said Sharon Hoyer, director of HCL. "Nayeon Yang's video installation and the participatory media project from Karen Christopher and Etheridge & Persighetti represent real creative innovation right here in Chicago, and HCL is proud to offer this program and see this work come to life."

Karen Christopher is a collaborative performance maker, performer and teacher, and Etheridge & Persighetti are a UK-based artist and performance duo who create live participatory artworks. For the joint residency, the artists are inviting the public to participate in their project, THICK TIME RADIO STATION (TTRS), a series of broadcasts, lectures, workshops, and events focused on the creative process, with events in the HCL studio, at partner site Experimental Station, and broadcasting out of Lumpen Radio. A full event schedule for TTRS and information for how to participate can be found here.



Nayeon Yang is an interdisciplinary artist based in Chicago, IL. In her Summer Intensive residency, she will develop a multi-channel live-feed video installation project for a solo exhibition in November 2019 at Mythtake Museum in Gapyeong, South Korea. For this project, Yang layers live feed video and narrative performance video, projected on the floor, ceiling, and walls of the installation space to create an immersive experience.

HCL's Intensive series take place twice per year, in the summer and winter, and are designed to provide artists with a dedicated studio space for project development. Through the Intensive, artists from Chicago and around the world have the opportunity to create durational, long-term performances, installations, exhibitions, and more. To learn more, visit http://highconceptlaboratories.org/summer-2019-intensive/.

HCL supports artists and facilitates dialogue between artists, audiences, and staff members. This increases access and transparency to the artistic process and fosters transformational experiences in an environment of experimentation and discovery.

HCL is supported in part by the generosity of The Chicago Community Trust, The MacArthur Funds for Arts and Culture at The Richard H. Driehaus Foundation, The City of Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs & Special Events, Illinois Arts Council Agency, The Gaylord and Dorothy Donnelley Foundation, The Cliff Dwellers Arts Foundation, The Arts Work Fund for Organizational Development, Harris Theater for Music and Dance, The Martha Struthers Farley and Donald C. Farley, Jr. Family Foundation, N.A., The Norwottuck Charitable Trust, The Samuel J. Baskin Charitable Trust, Mana Contemporary and individual donors.

For more information, visit highconceptlabs.org.





