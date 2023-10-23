Hell In A Handbag's THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS is Coming To The Center On Halsted This Holiday Season

Join this very merry Miami romp, that combines Handbag's signature biting humor with a heart as big as a cheesecake.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Full Cast Set for PETER PAN National Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 4 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW

Hell In A Handbag's THE GOLDEN GIRLS SAVE XMAS is Coming To The Center On Halsted This Holiday Season

Hell in a Handbag Productions will kick off its 2023/24 season this November with The Golden Girls Save Xmas – The Lost Episode Parody Series, featuring an all-new holiday tale by Artistic Director David Cerda*, directed by Frankie Leo Bennett. Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, Sophia and their whacky friends and relatives return November 25 – December 30, 2023 at The Hoover-Leppen Theatre at The Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St. in Chicago. Tickets are now on sale at handbagproductions.org or Click Here. The press opening is Friday, December 1 at 7:30 pm.

 

Blanche (Grant Drager*) accidentally incapacitates a visitor named Nick (Terry McCarthy*) on the night before Christmas! Can the girls save the holidays in time for all the children of the world to get their toys on Christmas morning? Join Dorothy (David Cerda*), Rose (Ed Jones*), Blanche (Grant Drager*) and Sophia (Ryan Oates*) in a very merry Miami romp, that combines Handbag's signature biting humor with a heart as big as a cheesecake.

 

The production features original cast members David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones* and Ryan Oates* as the Geriatric Fab Four, joined by Eustace Allen, Kelly Bolton, Terry McCarthy*, Michael Rashid*, Scott Sawa, Tyler Anthony Smith*, Danne W. Taylor* and Robert Williams*.

 

The production team includes Madeline Felauer (Costume Design), Liz Cooper (Lighting Designer), Danny Rockett (Sound Designer), Syd Genco* (Make-Up Design), Keith Ryan* (Wig Designer) and Veronica Kostka (Stage Manager).

 

*Denotes Handbag Ensemble Member

 

PRODUCTION DETAILS:

 

Title: The Golden Girls Save Xmas- A Lost Episodes Parody – World Premiere!
Playwright: David Cerda
Director: Frankie Leo Bennett
Cast (in alphabetical order): Eustace Allen (Happy) Kelly Bolton (Darlene), David Cerda* (Dorothy), Grant Drager* (Blanche), Ed Jones* (Rose), Terry McCarthy* (Nick), Ryan Oates* (Sophia), Michael Rashid* (Esther Shapiro), Scott Sawa (Stan), Tyler Anthony Smith* (Kyle), Danne W. Taylor* (Nancy Drew) and Robert Williams* (Mrs. Claus).

Location: The Hoover Leppen Theater at the Center on Halsted, 3656 N. Halsted St., Chicago

 

Previews: Saturday November 25 at 7:30 pm, Sunday November 26 at 3 pm and Thursday, November 30 at 7:30 pm
Opening/Press performance: Friday, December 1 at 7:30 pm
Regular run: Saturday, December 2 – Friday, December 30, 2023
Curtain Times: Thursday, Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 pm; Sundays at 3 pm. Please note: there will be added performances on Wednesday, December 20 and and Wednesday, December 27 at 7:30 pm; there will not be performances on Sunday, December 24 (Christmas Eve).

Tickets: $27 previews, $42 advanced general admission, $45 at the door, $55 VIP/reserved seating. Group rates $36 for 10 or more. Tickets are now on sale at handbagproductions.org or Click Here.

 

About the Artists

 

David Cerda (Playwright) is a founding member and Artistic Director of Hell in a Handbag Productions, now celebrating its 22nd anniversary. As resident playwright, he has written many Handbag productions as well as acted in them. His play, The Drag Seed was recently produced at LaMaMa Experimental Theater and his Golden Girls Lost Episodes parody shows have been produced around the country and was featured in Golden Con: Thank you for being a Fan, the world's first fan convention dedicated to all things Golden Girls at Chicago's Navy Pier. Cerda is a proud inductee into the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame and recipient of a Jeff Award for lifetime achievement for his 27 years (and counting) of work and service to the community. He lives in Chicago with his partner, Christopher.

 

Frankie Leo Bennett (Director, he/him/his), a Chicago-based theatre multi-hyphenate, is thrilled to make his Handbag director debut. Previous Handbag credits include Christina Crawford/Teeny Tina in Christmas Dearest, Robin Shelby in Poseidon! An Upside-Down Musical, Sophia Petrillo (Alternate) in The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes: Bea Afraid!, as well as associate director on The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes: Vol. 3. Other direction credits include: New Faces Sing Broadway 1971, Broadway In Your Backyard, Porchlight Revisits The Apple Tree (co-director), RENT (asst. director), Chicago Sings (Stephen Sondheim and Broadway Pop, co-director), with Porchlight Music Theatre. Regional acting: The SpongeBob Musical, Head Over Heels (Kokandy Productions); Cabaret, Revisits: 1776, In The Heights (Porchlight Music Theatre); Sweeney Todd, Altar Boyz (Theo Ubique Cabaret Theatre). Bennett is also a composer/playwright – Resident Services: A Crossed-Up Animal Musical. He is currently on staff at Porchlight Music Theatre as Producing Artistic Associate. @FrankieLeoBennett (Insta); @FrankieLBennett (Twitter); www.frankieleobennett.com

 

About Hell in a Handbag Productions

 

Hell in a Handbag is dedicated to the preservation, exploration, and celebration of works ingrained in the realm of popular culture via theatrical productions through parody, music and homage. Handbag is a 501(c)(3) Not for Profit. For additional information, visit handbagproductions.org.

 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns to Raue Center Photo
HEARTACHE TONIGHT: A TRIBUTE TO THE EAGLES Returns to Raue Center

 Raue Center For The Arts has announced the Midwest’s favorite Eagle tribute band, Heartache Tonight will be rocking the Raue in 2022!

2
About Face Theatre Opens Its 29th Season with the RE/GENERATION Studio Series Photo
About Face Theatre Opens Its 29th Season with the RE/GENERATION Studio Series

About Face Theatre’s Re/Generation Studio workshop series returns to kick off the company’s 2023-2024 season from November 30 through December 16, 2023 at The Den Theatre.

3
Prop Thtr And SurTaal Dance Present NYRAS DREAMS Now Playing Through November 19 Photo
Prop Thtr And SurTaal Dance Present NYRA'S DREAMS Now Playing Through November 19

Prop Thtr and SurTaal Dance have announced the world premiere of Nyra’s Dreams, created and performed by Shalaka Kulkarni and directed by Stefan Brun, October 27 - November 19 at Chicago Dramatists, 1109 W. Chicago Ave.

4
Chicago Tap Allstars First Holiday Performance WINTER WONDERLAND At Harold Washington Cult Photo
Chicago Tap Allstars' First Holiday Performance WINTER WONDERLAND At Harold Washington Cultural Center

Chicago Tap Allstars, a collective of Tap dance artists and organizations brought together by M.A.D.D. Rhythms and Chicago Tap Theatre, has announced a new show for the holiday season, “Winter Wonderland,” Saturday, Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. at the Harold Washington Cultural Center.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
Director Audrey Francis on POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
Once on This Island in Chicago Once on This Island
Eta Creative Arts Foundation (11/03-11/19)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie in Chicago Fright: The Improvised Horror Movie
The iO Theater (9/17-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
A Wonderful World in Chicago A Wonderful World
Cadillac Palace Theatre (10/11-10/29)
Sunday Night Standup Comedy at Laugh Factory Chicago in Chicago Sunday Night Standup Comedy at Laugh Factory Chicago
Laugh Factory Chicago (5/21-12/17)
Sanctuary City in Chicago Sanctuary City
Ensemble Theater In Honor of Helen Zell at Steppenwolf (8/14-11/18)
The Daughter of the Regiment in Chicago The Daughter of the Regiment
Lyric Opera of Chicago - Civic Opera Building (11/04-11/25)
This Bitter Earth in Chicago This Bitter Earth
Fleetwood-Jourdain Theatre (10/28-11/05)
She Loves Me in Chicago She Loves Me
Citadel Theatre (11/15-12/17)
Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas in Chicago Jane Lynch: A Swingin Little Christmas
Raue Center for the Arts (12/10-12/10)
Lucy's Comedy in Chicago Lucy's Comedy
Raue Center For The Arts (2/16-2/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You