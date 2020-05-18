Hell In A Handbag Productions Announces Updates To 2020 Season

Hell in a Handbag Productions today announced several updates to its 2020 season, including a streaming production slated for this summer and a world premiere musical parody set to debut this fall.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Handbag will kick-off summer with its very first digital online production THE GOLDEN GIRLS: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4 - LOCKDOWN!, written by Artistic Director David Cerda and directed by Spenser Davis. When Blanche finds out she may have been exposed to Legionnaires disease, the girls are quarantined in their home for 30 days. Will they make it out before they kill each other? David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones* and Ryan Oates reprise their roles as the geriatric Fab Four. Originally scheduled for a live performance at Stage 773, the latest edition of Handbag's long-running sitcom parody will begin streaming Friday, June 19, 2020. Tickets ($20) will go on sale shortly at stage773.com and handbagproductions.org.

Handbag roars into fall with the world premiere of The Tiger Queen, a musical parody of that documentary everybody has been talking about. Meet Jay Exotica, owner of TigerLand - a big cat loving, gun-toting gay polygamist who loves exotic animals, but he loves fame even more. This multimedia spectacular will feature Caitlin Jackson* as Jay's archrival Carole Baskets. Additional casting will be announced. Featuring book and music by Artistic Director David Cerda with arrangement by Andrew Milliken, The Tiger Queen will be presented at Handbag's new home for 2020, Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave. in Chicago.

As previously announced, Handbag will ring in the holidays with the seasonal favorite, Christmas Dearest - a musical adaption of A Christmas Carol starring Miss Joan Crawford as the most glamourous Ebenezer Scrooge EVER, featuring book and lyrics by David Cerda, music by Cerda with Scott Lamberty and direction by Derek Van Barham. David Cerda* and Ed Jones* return to their roles as Joan Crawford and Carol Ann. Christmas Dearest will also be presented at Stage 773.

Tickets for The Tiger Queen and Christmas Dearest will go on sale at a later date at stage773.com and handbagproductions.org.

*Denotes Handbag ensemble members and artistic associates

Hell in a Handbag Productions' updated 2020 Season includes:

Begins Streaming Friday, June 19, 2020

The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes, Vol. 4 - LOCKDOWN!

By Artistic Director David Cerda*

Directed by Spenser Davis

Featuring: David Cerda*, Grant Drager*, Ed Jones*, Michael Miller*, Ryan Oates, Michael Rashid*, Tyler Anthony Smith and Danne Taylor*.

Handbag's long-running parody of the classic TV sitcom returns with its very first online episode. Blanche (Grant Drager*) returns from SantaCom with souvenirs, wild tales and possibly Legionnaires disease. The doctor orders a 30-day quarantine. Will the girls make it out before they kill each other?

September 24 - October 31, 2020

The Tiger Queen

Book and Lyrics by Artistic Director David Cerda*

Arrangements by Andrew Milliken

at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Featuring: David Cerda*, Caitlin Jackson* and Ed Jones* Additional casting to be announced.

Press opening: Sunday, September 27 at 7 pm

The Tiger Queen tells the story of Jay Exotica - a big cat loving, gun-toting gay polygamist who loves exotic animals, but he loves fame even more. When Jay clashes with his archrival Carol Baskets (Caitlin Jackson), owner of Save the Tiger Sanctuary, things get bizarre - even by Handbag standards. Join us in a musical tale of desperate people taking desperate actions. There's drama, animal attacks, conflict, toothless pawns and meth - lots of meth.

November 27 - December 27, 2020

Christmas Dearest

Book and Lyrics: Artistic Director David Cerda*

Music by David Cerda* with Scott Lamberty

Directed by Derek Van Barham

at Stage 773, 1225 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago

Featuring Alexa Castelvecchi, David Cerda*, Caitlin Jackson*, Ed Jones* and Nicky Mendelson. Additional casting to be announced.

Press opening: Sunday, November 29 at 7 pm

Handbag is getting to ready to deck the halls with all things JOAN. In this Handbag adaptation of A Christmas Carol, Joan Crawford (David Cerda) is starring in an MGM musical adaptation of the life of the Virgin Mary, 'Oh, Mary!', and she desperately needs a hit to revitalize her stalled career. Ever the perfectionist, she demands the same of those she works with including her daughter Christina. Joan's outlandish behavior even tests her loyal maid and secretary, Carol Ann (Ed Jones). After cancelling rehearsal and demanding the cast and crew work on Christmas Day, Joan is visited by three spirits (besides Smirnoff), and is forced to face herself! Christmas Dearest originally premiered in 2013 and turned into a Handbag favorite for those who prefer a little more in their stocking for the holidays.

