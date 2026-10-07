Heather Headley to Perform at Northwestern for Over The Rainbow's 37th Annual Celebration
The Broadway star, known for originating Nala in THE LION KING and winning a Tony for AIDA, will perform an intimate concert followed by a reception.
Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley will perform an intimate live concert at Northwestern University's Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall in Evanston on Sunday, November 1, 2026, as part of Over The Rainbow Association's 37th annual Celebration.
One of Broadway's most celebrated voices, Headley originated the role of Nala in the original Broadway production of The Lion King and went on to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in the title role of Aida. She later earned a Grammy Award for her gospel album Audience of One and currently stars as Helen Decatur in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.
Celebration 2026 will bring Headley's powerhouse voice to the intimate setting of Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall, offering audiences the opportunity to experience the acclaimed Broadway performer in one of Northwestern's most striking performance spaces, with sweeping views of Lake Michigan.
Following the performance, guests are invited to continue the celebration with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, included with their ticket.
Proceeds from Celebration benefit Over The Rainbow Association (OTR), an Evanston-based nonprofit that provides affordable, accessible housing and supportive services for people with disabilities throughout Chicago and northern Illinois. For nearly four decades, OTR has worked to create communities where people with disabilities can live independently with dignity, freedom, and choice.
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