Heather Headley to Perform at Northwestern for Over The Rainbow's 37th Annual Celebration

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Tony and Grammy Award winner Heather Headley will perform an intimate live concert at Northwestern University's Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall in Evanston on Sunday, November 1, 2026, as part of Over The Rainbow Association's 37th annual Celebration.

One of Broadway's most celebrated voices, Headley originated the role of Nala in the original Broadway production of The Lion King and went on to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance in the title role of Aida. She later earned a Grammy Award for her gospel album Audience of One and currently stars as Helen Decatur in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias.

Celebration 2026 will bring Headley's powerhouse voice to the intimate setting of Mary B. Galvin Recital Hall, offering audiences the opportunity to experience the acclaimed Broadway performer in one of Northwestern's most striking performance spaces, with sweeping views of Lake Michigan.

Following the performance, guests are invited to continue the celebration with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, included with their ticket.

Proceeds from Celebration benefit Over The Rainbow Association (OTR), an Evanston-based nonprofit that provides affordable, accessible housing and supportive services for people with disabilities throughout Chicago and northern Illinois. For nearly four decades, OTR has worked to create communities where people with disabilities can live independently with dignity, freedom, and choice.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 13 Hrs 37 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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