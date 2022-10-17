Haven to Present SCIENCE FICTION / DOUBLE FEATURE: A ROCKY HORROR PICTURE PARTY

Haven is shivering with Antici......PATION to welcome back Science Fiction / Double Feature: A Rocky Horror Picture Party, an immersive Rocky Horror-themed Halloween Party that brings to life in vivid technicolor the world of the cult-classic film. Hosted by Helena Handbasket, the over-the-top party takes place Saturday, October 29 & Sunday, October 30, 2022 at 9 pm at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets and VIP packages are now available havenchi.org. Haven membership packages are also available.

Just a jump to the left and you'll find Rocky Horror-themed performances by some of Chicago's favorite actors, delicious drag numbers from Aurora Gozmic, Charity Share-a-Like, Vanda La Rose and Fox E. Kim, and DJ Ca$h Era spinning the tracks all night long. Titillating burlesque and circus acts weave throughout the night; you'll never have a chance to catch your breath during this variety show of epic proportions.

Hot Patootie! As you dive deeper into Haven's rose-tinted world, you'll find a vendor fair, tarot readings, a photo booth, and oh so much more devilish fun! It'll have you saying, "Dr. Scott!" Bring your best costume and you could even walk away with a cash prize. This year's vendor fair welcomes the return of Leather Harnesses by Emma Alamo and lingerie by Lottie J Handmade, with new additions tiger moth goods and The Quilting Creep.

Artistic Director Ian Damont Martin comments, "After last year's success, we are thrilled to bring back this wild, exciting and unprecedented event bigger and better than before. We're grateful to welcome back some familiar faces and excited to introduce some new talent and vendors. Come immerse yourself and give yourself over to absolute pleasure... over at the Frankenstein place."