Haven Will Present SCIENCE FICTION / DOUBLE FEATURE: A Rocky Horror Picture Party at The Den Theatre

Haven will present Science Fiction / Double Feature: A Rocky Horror Picture Party, an immersive Halloween experience that brings to life in vivid technicolor the world of the cult-classic film, directed by Haven's Artistic Director Ian Damont Martin. The over-the-top party takes place Saturday, October 30 & Sunday October 31, 2021 at 9 pm at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets and VIP packages are currently available at havenchi.org. Haven membership packages are also available for purchase.

Just a jump to the left and you will find Rocky Horror-themed performances by some of Chicago's drag royalty, including Ramona Slick, Travis Fiero, Vanda LaRose and Aurora Gozmic, with DJ Ca$h Era and Bonita Appleblunt spinning the tracks. Enjoy shadowcast performances by Parker Guidry as Dr. Frank N. Furter, Sam Boeck as Rocky, Desiree Gonzalez as Janet, Steven Schaffer as Brad, Adhana Reid as Magenta and Maddison Denault as Columbia. Titillating burlesque and captivating pole dancing weave throughout the performances, with appearances from Helena Handbasket, Mateo Gutierrez and Alison Zhao, never giving you a chance to catch your breath. If that's not enough, you might also catch a special performance from the iconic belly dancers of Safire Chicago or a gut-wrenching contortionist act from SVMROPE.

Hot Patootie! As you dive deeper into our rose-tinted world, you will find a vendor fair, nail art, flash tattoos, tarot readings, a vintage Polaroid photo booth, and oh so much more devilish fun! Bring your best look and you could walk away with a cash prize and the crown for "Best Dressed."

Artistic Director Ian Damont Martin comments, "Haven is moving into a space that is more than the expectation of audiences sitting quietly in a room to witness performance. We are much more interested in creating the space for artists to craft and curate an experience. Any good piece of theatre is an experience, an event. We've been continually curious about this aspect of our work. This project is a natural outcome of that programmatic focus. Many of us, especially as former theatre kids, remember our first Rocky Horror. With Science Fiction / Double Feature, Haven invokes our collective relationship with the cult-classic film and invites you to step into that world this Halloween weekend."

Please note: The Den requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.