Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Haven Presents DIRECTOR'S HAVEN 6 at The Den Theatre

The event runs March 29 – April 12, 2023.

Mar. 02, 2023  

Haven Presents DIRECTOR'S HAVEN 6 at The Den Theatre

Haven will start off 2023 programming with its annual Director's Haven, now in its sixth year. Featuring three emerging directors, Director's Haven 6 gives directors in the earliest stages of their professional careers a rare opportunity to take risks, hone their crafts and talents and share their vision through a fully staged production of a short play. Director's Haven 6 will play March 29 - April 12, 2023 at Haven's resident home, The Den Theatre (Theatre 2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets (pay-what-you-can) are on sale now at havenchi.org.

The directors announced for 2023 include: Arti Ishak directing Same Sects!, Megan Philippi directing Not Not Not Not Not Enough Oxygen and Joel Willison directing Laments of a Brown Bird Summer.


Same Sects!

By Paul Michael Thomson

Directed by Arti Ishak

Featuring Ian Maryfield and Jonathan Olivares

Hooking up is supposed to be fun, but in the months after Donald Trump's election to the U.S. presidency, even the extremely personal becomes overtly political. Same Sects! is a play about assumption, identity, intimacy and what happens when they share a bed.

Not Not Not Not Not Enough Oxygen

By Caryl Churchill

Directed by Megan Philippi

Featuring Zach Bloomfield, Lizzy Mosher and Crystal Park

Not Not Not Not Not Enough Oxygen tells the story of a young pop star's homecoming in an eco-dystopian near future - one where the air is too polluted to breathe and people shelter in claustrophobic tower blocks under strict reproductive regulations... unless they are rich enough to buy their way out. In a single half hour, the dreams, fears and values of a father, his partner and his child collide, exposing the unstable lines between hope and apathy, action and despair.

Laments of a Brown Bird Summer

By Cris Eli Blak

Directed by Joel Willison

Featuring Rashaad Bond, Gino Gonzales, Colin Jones and Jaeda Larkins

A family works through their shared grief and connecting relationships after the death of a loved one.

Artistic Director Ian Damont Martin comments, "We are so glad to return to our sixth annual Director's Haven, after a nearly three-year pandemic-necessitated hiatus. This program, which remains one of few programs explicitly geared towards emerging, early-career directors, is vital for both the Chicago and national theatre landscape. Having come to Haven Chicago through Director's Haven 3 myself, this effort is all the more meaningful. I am particularly excited by this year's cohort of directors, and the works they have respectively selected. Arti Ishak, Megan Phillippe and Joel Willison represent both the present and the future of our field. What will be the stories of tomorrow, as told by the emerging artists of today? I invite you to come by Director's Haven 6 to check out our latest submissions to a new cannon."

The creative team includes Megan Hoppe (Costume Designer), Vianey Salazar (Lighting Designer), Jake Sorgen (Sound Designer), Mariah Bennett (Props Designer), Anna Peterson (Scenic Artist), Victoria Nassif (Intimacy Coordinator, Same Sects!), Catherine Miller (Casting Director), Skylar Grieco (Associate Production Manager), Jayce Lewis (Stage Manager, Same Sects!), Mack Finklea (Stage Manager, Not Not Not Not Not Enough Oxygen), Taylor Stageberg (Stage Manager, Laments of a Brown Bird Summer), Ali-Reza Mirsajadi (Directing Mentor, Arti Ishak), Barbara Gaines (Directing Mentor, Megan Philippi) and Sophiyaa Nayar (Directing Mentor, Joel Willison), Ian Damont Martin (Artistic Director) Angela Salinas (Executive Director) and Julia Farrell Diefenbach (Director of Marketing and Social Media).




APIDA Arts Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup For May 5- 7 Festival In Chicago Photo
APIDA Arts Festival Announces Inaugural Lineup For May 5- 7 Festival In Chicago
APIDA Arts Festival, Celebrating the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi Americans in Chicago, in association with the City of Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Goodman Theatre, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA) and Lookingglass Theatre, announces the inaugural Festival line up, May 5 - 7, at venues in downtown Chicago.
Golden Girls Fan Convention GOLDEN-CON Books Ginger Minj, Golden Gals Headliners Photo
'Golden Girls' Fan Convention GOLDEN-CON Books Ginger Minj, 'Golden Gals' Headliners
'RuPaul's Drag Race' luminary Ginger Minj can lean on her own southern accent when she brings her version of sex positive southern belle Blanche Deveraux to Golden-Con, a three day fan convention which organizers boast is 'the world's largest event for 'Golden Girls' fans.'
Glass Apple Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For WHEN ALL OF THIS OVER Photo
Glass Apple Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For WHEN ALL OF THIS OVER
Chicago based storefront theatre Glass Apple Theatre, Ltd. is announcing actors and designers for their upcoming production of 'When All Of This Is Over', a world premiere play written by Joel Z.
Raven Theatre Presents THE OCTOBER STORM Photo
Raven Theatre Presents THE OCTOBER STORM
Raven Theatre, Chicago's newest Equity-affiliated theatre, will conclude its 40th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of The October Storm, by Joshua Allen, a follow up to Allen's smash-hit The Last Pair of Earlies.

More Hot Stories For You


'Golden Girls' Fan Convention GOLDEN-CON Books Ginger Minj, 'Golden Gals' Headliners'Golden Girls' Fan Convention GOLDEN-CON Books Ginger Minj, 'Golden Gals' Headliners
March 1, 2023

'RuPaul's Drag Race' luminary Ginger Minj can lean on her own southern accent when she brings her version of sex positive southern belle Blanche Deveraux to Golden-Con, a three day fan convention which organizers boast is 'the world's largest event for 'Golden Girls' fans.'
Glass Apple Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For WHEN ALL OF THIS OVERGlass Apple Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives For WHEN ALL OF THIS OVER
March 1, 2023

Chicago based storefront theatre Glass Apple Theatre, Ltd. is announcing actors and designers for their upcoming production of 'When All Of This Is Over', a world premiere play written by Joel Z.
Raven Theatre Presents THE OCTOBER STORMRaven Theatre Presents THE OCTOBER STORM
March 1, 2023

Raven Theatre, Chicago's newest Equity-affiliated theatre, will conclude its 40th Anniversary Season with the Chicago premiere of The October Storm, by Joshua Allen, a follow up to Allen's smash-hit The Last Pair of Earlies.
Hell In A Handbag Productions Presents I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTERHell In A Handbag Productions Presents I PROMISED MYSELF TO LIVE FASTER
March 1, 2023

Hell in a Handbag Productions will continue its 21st season with the Chicago premiere of I Promised Myself to Live Faster, an intergalactic queer extravaganza featuring closeted extraterrestrials, high stakes pursuits and nuns from outer space, featuring text by Greg Moss and Pig Iron, originally created and conceived by Pig Iron Theatre Company and directed by JD Caudill.
Video: First Look at Alexander Gemignani & More in BIG FISH at Marriott TheatreVideo: First Look at Alexander Gemignani & More in BIG FISH at Marriott Theatre
February 28, 2023

Get a first look at footage of Big Fish at Marriott Theatre starring Alexander Gemignani and more.
share