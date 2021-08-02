Haven Announces SUMMER DREAMS GALA, August 29 At Guild Row Social Club

Haven invites you to don your best summer BBQ looks for its Summer Dreams Gala on Sunday, August 29, 2021 from 6:30 - 10:30 pm (6 pm VIP reception) at Guild Row Social Club, 3130 N. Rockwell St. in Chicago.

The evening celebrating the launch of Haven's 2021-22 season includes a BBQ dinner catered by Garland's Taste of Louisiana, cocktails, live music by Amyna Love, tunes from DJ Ca$h Era, a virtual silent auction, the presentation of the Values Awards and more. Tickets and a variety of sponsorship opportunities are currently available at havenchi.org. Masks are required for unvaccinated guests.

Haven Artistic Director Ian Damont Martin comments, "Our First Annual Gala is to celebrate and invite new and seasoned supporters of Haven who have positively impacted the culture we continue to create. Every dollar raised will go back to the diverse artists we hire and uphold the competitive compensation each artist deserves. Haven's values include a commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion, but - in our next phase - we want to ensure we are an anti-racist, multicultural organization in all areas of our operation and programming. We are addressing this by developing a comprehensive, company - wide commitment to these values, rather than through singular initiatives. Each of Haven's goals for this fiscal year, and for subsequent seasons, are rooted in building this culture."