Harris Theater for Music and Dance Kicks Off 20th Anniversary Season With Inaugural Harris Fest

Learn more about the lineup here!

Jul. 14, 2023

On Saturday, September 9, the Joan W. and Irving B. Harris Theater for Music and Dance will host Harris Fest: Music + Dance in the Park, an all-day event spotlighting the dozens of Resident Companies for whom the Harris has been a home base and supportive partner over the past 20 years, including Giordano Dance Chicago, Chicago Opera Theater, and the Chicago Philharmonic. The celebratory kick-off to the Harris’ 20th anniversary season will feature performances spanning ballet, jazz, and contemporary dance, as well as classical music, opera, and interactive workshops hosted by participating artists. Harris Fest programming—which will run from 10am to 9pm and be entirely free to the public—will activate the Pritzker Pavilion stage, as well as Cloud Gate and other spaces throughout Millennium Park.  

  

“There is no better way to launch into the Harris’ 20th anniversary season than with a celebration of the Resident Companies and creative community that are the lifeblood of our institution and city,” said Lori Dimun, Alexandra C. and John D. Nichols President and CEO of the Harris. “This festival will feature programming from more than a dozen of our Resident Companies, as well as guest artists and organizations from our own backyard. We can’t wait to celebrate the artistic innovation, boundary-pushing work and immense talent our Chicago companies have to share."  

  

Daytime programming will include pop-up performances near Millennium Park’s iconic Cloud Gate sculpture and on the Great Lawn, along with masterclasses, workshops, and other activities for visitors of all ages. In the evening, the Harris will present fully staged performances at the Pritzker Pavilion, highlighting Resident Companies alongside special guest artists Sleeping At Last and Chicago Latin Orchestra—with support from news anchor Bill Kurtis, who will act as the evening’s host/MC.  

  

“The day the Harris opened its doors in 2003, we celebrated with a spectacular performance spotlighting our twelve founding Resident Companies,” said Harris Theater founder Joan Harris. “Now, twenty years later, we celebrate again, this time with an ever-growing community of companies that call the Harris Theater home. I am deeply encouraged by the progress we have made toward our mission these past two decades and look forward to the next chapter.”  

  

“The Harris has become an anchor cultural institution for Chicago and especially Millennium Park through its collaboration with and support for Resident Companies, visiting artists, and local independent artists,” said Claire O’Grady, Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees and Co-Chair of the Committee on Resident Companies. “This festival represents a culmination of twenty years of work to foster a vibrant, thriving creative community—and an opportunity to invite new audiences to experience the wealth of talent performing on the Harris stage each season.”  

  

Harris Fest is presented in collaboration with creative producer Michael Gansmoe. Full programming details can be found below and on the Theater’s website. More information on the Harris’ 2023–24 season, including Harris Theater Presents programming, is available here.

Participating Resident Companies, Community Partners*, and Guest Collaborators**  

  • Ballet Chicago  
  • Ballet 5:8  
  • Chicago Dancemakers Forum 
  • Chicago Gay Men’s Chorus 
  • Chicago Human Rhythm Project 
  • Chicago Latin Orchestra** 
  • Chicago Opera Theater 
  • Chicago Philharmonic 
  • Fulcrum Point New Music Project 
  • Giordano Dance Chicago 
  • High Concept Labs
  • Hubbard Street Dance Chicago
  • Lucky Plush Productions 
  • Muntu Dance Theatre 
  • Music of the Baroque 
  • Music Institute of Chicago*
  • Sleeping At Last** 
  • South Chicago Dance Theatre 
  • Uniting Voices Chicago 



Recommended For You