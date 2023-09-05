HYPROV Comes to Raue Center For The Arts in October

Come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience at 8 p.m. on October 7, 2023. 

By: Sep. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago Photo 1 Megan Hilty & Jennifer Simard To Lead Pre-Broadway DEATH BECOMES HER Premiere in Chicago
Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff Photo 2 Steppenwolf Theatre Company Lays Off 12% of its Staff
Rialto Chatter: Could DEATH BECOMES HER Be Headed To Chicago? Photo 3 Rialto Chatter: DEATH BECOMES HER Be Headed To Chicago?
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 4 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour

HYPROV Comes to Raue Center For The Arts in October

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome Colin Mochrie of “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” with “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis” featuring world-renowned comedy hypnotist Boris Cherniak. Come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience at 8 p.m. on October 7, 2023. 

This mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, side-splitting show begins when 20 volunteers are hypnotized on stage, whittled down to five of the best who do improv scenes with Colin Mochrie WHILE THEY ARE STILL UNDER HYPNOSIS. What can possibly go wrong?  Come and see for yourself! 

“When we tried this for the first time on stage, I was absolutely petrified. Then I thought, ‘let’s just see where this takes us,’” said Mochrie. “Adding in the element of hypnosis to improv really allows people to let their guard down and have fun in a scene. They’re certainly the most interesting stage partners I’ve ever had!”

World-Renowned comedy hypnotist Boris Cherniak delivers a wildly impactful and engaging performance. Boris was featured on Maury, The Robert Irvine Show, The Howie Mandel Show, The Vegas Show, Comics, The Casino, and at the Just for Laughs Festival and Boston Comedy Festival. 

HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv) is coming to you straight from a 70-show run Off-Broadway in New York City!!  HYPROV is "hilarious and fascinating'' (says Time Out New York) and is "catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality," (The Wall Street Journal). The New Yorker says, "say yes to HYPROV,"! The 100-minute live show combines hypnosis and improv - two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between worldwide - for a totally unique comedy experience that The Times of London declared "a celebration of the human imagination."

Tickets start at $50* ($35 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. For more information, visit rauecenter.org. 

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter, and twitter.com/RaueCenter.  *Fees may apply. Ticket price varies according to zone. 




RELATED STORIES - Chicago

1
Pivot Arts Announces Departure Of Director Julieanne Ehre, New Partnership With Northweste Photo
Pivot Arts Announces Departure Of Director Julieanne Ehre, New Partnership With Northwestern's Wirtz Center

Pivot Arts, a hub for adventurous, multidisciplinary performance, announces the departure of Director Julieanne Ehre, who has been appointed assistant director for programming and engagement at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

2
Hell in a Handbags MURDER, REWROTE Extends Through Late September Photo
Hell in a Handbag's MURDER, REWROTE Extends Through Late September

Get all the details on Hell in a Handbag's critically acclaimed production of MURDER, REWROTE. Find out when it's running and when it closes, and make sure you don't miss this captivating show before it's too late.

3
Pacifica Quartet To Return As Don Michel Randel Ensemble-in-Residence At The University Of Photo
Pacifica Quartet To Return As Don Michel Randel Ensemble-in-Residence At The University Of Chicago

Grammy-winning Pacifica Quartet is set to celebrate their 10th anniversary as the Don Michael Randel Ensemble-in-Residence at the University of Chicago. The quartet will present three public concerts, engage with school and community music programs, and participate in interdisciplinary panels and discussions.

4
Sarantos Drops New Single And Video Labor Day Photo
Sarantos Drops New Single And Video 'Labor Day'

Celebrate Labor Day with Sarantos' powerful new single and video, 'Labor Day'. Available for streaming now. Proceeds from the single will be donated to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA). Don't miss this inspiring tribute to hard work.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre Video
First Look At 'Superboy and the Invisible Girl' From NEXT TO NORMAL At Paramount Theatre
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Video
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Are Getting Ready for Broadway Return in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
View all Videos

Chicago SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
Fine Arts Building - Studebaker Theater (9/29-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# American Psycho: The Musical
The House Theatre of Chicago at Chopin Theatre (9/21-11/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Beauty Queen of Leenane
Raven Theatre (9/07-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Weekend Comedy
Laugh Factory Chicago (12/03-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mousetrap
Citadel Theatre (9/13-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spies Of The World: A Grateful Dead Tribute
Raue Center For The Arts (10/20-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GreenRoom Improv
Raue Center For The Arts (1/06-1/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jackyl With Special Guest Mockstar
Arcada Theatre (11/24-11/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
James M. Nederlander Theatre (2/27-3/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Portrait of Aretha
Batavia Fine Arts Centre (9/15-9/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You