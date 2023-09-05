HYPROV Comes to Raue Center For The Arts in October

Raue Center For The Arts will welcome Colin Mochrie of “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” with “HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis” featuring world-renowned comedy hypnotist Boris Cherniak. Come together as two masters of their crafts unite for a totally unique comedy experience at 8 p.m. on October 7, 2023.

This mind-blowing, jaw-dropping, side-splitting show begins when 20 volunteers are hypnotized on stage, whittled down to five of the best who do improv scenes with Colin Mochrie WHILE THEY ARE STILL UNDER HYPNOSIS. What can possibly go wrong? Come and see for yourself!

“When we tried this for the first time on stage, I was absolutely petrified. Then I thought, ‘let’s just see where this takes us,’” said Mochrie. “Adding in the element of hypnosis to improv really allows people to let their guard down and have fun in a scene. They’re certainly the most interesting stage partners I’ve ever had!”

World-Renowned comedy hypnotist Boris Cherniak delivers a wildly impactful and engaging performance. Boris was featured on Maury, The Robert Irvine Show, The Howie Mandel Show, The Vegas Show, Comics, The Casino, and at the Just for Laughs Festival and Boston Comedy Festival.

HYPROV (pronounced hip-rawv) is coming to you straight from a 70-show run Off-Broadway in New York City!! HYPROV is "hilarious and fascinating'' (says Time Out New York) and is "catnip for those who relish spontaneity and informality," (The Wall Street Journal). The New Yorker says, "say yes to HYPROV,"! The 100-minute live show combines hypnosis and improv - two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics and everyone in between worldwide - for a totally unique comedy experience that The Times of London declared "a celebration of the human imagination."

Tickets start at $50* ($35 for RaueNOW Members*) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. For more information, visit rauecenter.org.

For additional information, visit rauecenter.org, facebook.com/RaueCenter, and twitter.com/RaueCenter. *Fees may apply. Ticket price varies according to zone.