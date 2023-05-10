HITCH*COCKTAILS at Annoyance Theatre

Special Offer: The Most Hilarious Drinking Game In Chicago
Hitch Cocktails is celebrating 10 years as Chicago's most hilarious drinking game!
Based on an audience suggestion, the cast weave together an intricate Hitchcock-like drama, while holding true to the amount of drinking shown in his movies. You'll barely be able to stand the suspense, and the cast will barely be able to stand.
Purchase tickets at https://www.theannoyance.com/shows
Use promo code: ATGRP0523 for 20% off 8 or more tickets for Hitch Cocktails or Gag Reflex shows.
