HIDDEN GEMS: A CELEBRATION OF AFRICAN AMERICAN ARTISTS & ART Comes to the Goodman Theatre

In celebration of Black History Month, Goodman Theatre presents its first-ever on-site art expo-Hidden Gems: A Celebration of African American Artists & Art-in conjunction with the major revival of Gem of the Ocean by August Wilson, directed by Chuck Smith. This month-long showcase celebration features four of Chicago's most revered artists-Daimon Hampton, Naimah Thomas, Martha A. Wade and Blake Lenoir-in a specially curated weekly art installation, including an opportunity to meet-and-greet the artist. The event culminates in an Artisan Vendor Fair, featuring celebrated creatives as the DoubleStitch Twins, Black Plant Lovers, Kfleye, Sista Dolls, Twenty Thou, Paint the City and Studio Rez.

Hidden Gems: A Celebration of African American Artists & Art expo takes place February 3 - 27-including an artisan vendor fair on Saturday, February 26 from 3:30 - 7:30pm-at Goodman Theatre in the Alice Center. Ticket holders to Gem of the Ocean are invited to the expo during their Goodman visit. General Admission is free, granted with proof of vaccination (with an FDA or WHO-authorized vaccine); masks are required at all times. Patrons under age five are not permitted. Learn more at GoodmanTheatre.org/Protocols. For additional information, including details about each artist, visit GoodmanTheatre.org/HiddenGems.

Featured Artists

Daimon Hampton

February 2-6 - Meet the Artist on February 3 at 6:30pm

DaimonDrewThis.com

Naimah Thomas

February 10-13 - Meet the Artist on February 11 at 7pm

NaimahThomasArt.com

Martha A. Wade

February 17-20 - Meet the Artist on February 17 at 6:30pm

WadeCreate.com

Blake Lenoir

February 24-27 - Meet the Artist on February 25 at 7pm

BlenArtistry.com

Featured Vendor Fair Artisans

Saturday, February 26 from 3:30 - 7:30pm

From handmade jewelry and accessories to works of clay and fine art, the artists in the Vendor Fair offer something for everyone. Participating artisans include the DoubleStitch Twins (Doublestitch.Etsy.com); Black Plant Lovers (BlackPlantLovers.com); Kfleye (Kfleye.com); Sista Dolls (SistaDolls.Etsy.com); Twenty Thou (TwentyThou.com); Paint the City (PaintTheCity.net/); and Studio Rez (JuarezHawkins.com).

About Gem Of The Ocean

Goodman Theatre produces a major revival of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean directed by Resident Director Chuck Smith, who served as the original production's dramaturg and featuring a cast of seven including: Sharif Atkins (Citizen Barlow), Sydney Charles (Black Mary), Lisa Gaye Dixon (Aunt Ester), Gary Houston (Rutherford Selig), Kelvin Roston, Jr. (Caesar), A.C. Smith (Eli) and James A. Williams (Solly Two Kings). Originally directed by the late Marion McClinton at the Goodman in 2003, Gem of the Ocean is the play that chronically launches Wilson's famed "American Century Cycle"-10 plays, each set in a different decade of the 20th century, that together chronicle 100 years of the African-American experience. Gem of the Ocean is on stage now through February 27. Tickets ($25 - $80, subject to change) are available at GoodmanTheatre.org/Gem or by phone at 312.443.3800. More details about "Hidden Gems," including information about participating artists, will be released soon. Goodman Theatre is grateful for the support of Sponsor Partners Abbott Fund and Allstate.

Tensions flare into riots across Pittsburgh's Hill District as chaos threatens a city desperate for freedom. It's 1904, the dawn of the new century-yet slavery's shadow looms large. There is solace to be found at the home of 285-year-old Ester Tyler, keeper and transmitter of African American history and cleanser of souls. When a suspicious traveler appears at her door in search of a new life, Aunt Ester guides him on a journey of spiritual awakening.