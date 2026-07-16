HAPPY BIRTHDAY, JACK! to Make World Premiere at Chicago's Greenhouse Theater Center

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HGBIC Productions will present the world premiere of Happy Birthday, Jack!, an original play that imagines the private moments following Marilyn Monroe's unforgettable performance of 'Happy Birthday' to President John F. Kennedy, an evening that has fueled speculation, fascination, and legend for more than six decades. Performances will run August 6-29.

Set immediately after Monroe's iconic 1962 Madison Square Garden appearance, Happy Birthday, Jack! offers audiences an intimate and emotionally charged glimpse behind one of the most talked-about nights in American history. Blending historical figures with compelling dramatic fiction, the play explores ambition, love, loyalty, power, and the human cost of living beneath the spotlight.

The production stars Brenden Zweibel as President John F. Kennedy and Hailey Hance as Marilyn Monroe. Joining them are Kristi Contreary, Clinton K. Clark as Marilyn's trusted confidant Allan 'Whitey' Snyder, and Annelise Best as First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy.

Written and produced by HGBIC Productions, Happy Birthday, Jack! continues the company's mission of presenting bold, original works that spark conversation while celebrating the power of live theatre.

As an emerging Chicago storefront theatre company, HGBIC Productions is dedicated to producing new theatrical works that blend compelling storytelling with memorable performances, giving audiences fresh perspectives on iconic moments in history.

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